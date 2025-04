The weekend of the 13th and 14th September will see 75 bands take to the stage.

The contest schedule for the 2025 National Championships of Great Britain to be held at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse have been announced.

Saturday 13th September will start with Section 2 followed by Section 1 with a total of 38 bands taking to the stage.

Sunday 14th September will start with Section 4 followed by Section 3 with a total of 37 bands taking part.

4BR was informed that entry packs to competing bands will be sent out by the end of April.