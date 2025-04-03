                 

News

Echoes of the fjord to be heard in Stavanger

The Gala Concert at the forthcoming European Championships in Stavanger will evoke the folk music sounds of the fjords with a brass band twist.

Fjord
  The music brings the sounds of the Norwegian fjord to life...

Thursday, 03 April 2025

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has released details of the Gala Concert that will bring Saturday evening at the European Championships in Stavanger to a close.

The event follows the competitive action in the Challenge and Championship Sections and will act as the musical accompaniment to the announcement of the new 2025 Champions.

Echoes of the fjord

The concert will be entitled 'Echoes of the fjord' and is described as "a journey through the heritage of Norwegian folk music". It will feature exciting combinations of traditional folk tunes and the modern brass band sounds of Stavanger Brass Band and the European Youth Brass Band.

It will feature works from Norwegian folk artists Ole Paus and Lillebjørn Nilsen as well those from brass band composers Espen Westbye, Kjetil Djønne, Magnus Brandseth and Fredrick Schjelderup.

Soloist

The featured soloist is tuba player August Schieldrop who will join the musicians on stage for what is described as a programme where, "tradition and innovation meet in a celebration of both music and community".

August Schieldrop is a multi award winning tuba soloist from Norway, recognized for his expressive style of playing.

To find out more about him go to: https://www.stavanger-brassband.com/

        

