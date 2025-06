If you want to see Mnozil Brass tonight in Birmingham then be prepared to sit in the choir.

You has better be quick if you want to see Mnozil Brass in 30th anniversary action at Symphony Hall today (Saturday 28th June — 7.30pm) as there are only choir seats left to snap up.

The ensemble will be performing to their largest ever concert audience in the UK as part of their tour.

Tickets: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/mnozil-brass-jubilee-celebrating-30-years-of-mnozil-brass