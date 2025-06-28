Conductors prepare to claim Final berths

The semi-finalists at the Brass Band Conductors Association Conducting Competition will be looking to book their place in the final this evening in Halifax.

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) Conducting Competition semi-final and Gala Concert Final takes place today (Saturday 28th June).

Semi final

Sponsored by Yamaha, the 10 semi-finalists will be assessed in action on either 'In Memoriam RK' by Elgar Howarth, or Thea Musgrave's 'Variations' by judges Katrina Marzella Wheeler and Eduardo Portal at Halifax Minster today whilst working with Hammonds Band.

Gala Concert final

Five conductors will go through to the final to rehearse and conduct the Elland Silver Band in the evening's Gala Concert, culminating in the announcement of the winner.

The semi-finals are open to the public to enjoy between 11.15am and 2.45pm, whilst the Gala Concert starts at 7.30pm.