Gray Pops in to CBS news...

Russell Gray recently appeared on Minnesota CBS News in the USA to give a plug for the start of the Minneapolis Pop Concert series he is leading.

Russell Gray
  Russell Gary is in his second year at the helm with the orchestra

Saturday, 28 June 2025

        

Russell Gray has been making his mark with the baton in the USA as he prepares to direct the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra in their series of concerts throughout July.

News interview

He was interviewed on Minnesota CBS News where he talked not only about the series that features music from Mozart to Coldplay, but also the importance of musical education and how it benefits children with their education attainment.

This is the second year the Scotsman has been at the helm of the orchestra which has put on the series of concerts at the open air Lake Harriett bandshell since 1950 which attract over 25,000 attendees.

First bow

The first concert takes place this evening (Saturday June 28th) with a 'Pops Preview' featuring works from Bernstein, Gershwin and Anderson to Mancini, Grieg and Dvorak.

        

