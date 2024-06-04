                 

Organisers happy with Open ticket take up

There has been an excellent early demand for tickets for this year's British Open Championship.

British Open
  The British Open takes place at Symphony Hall in Birmingham in September

Tuesday, 04 June 2024

        

The organisers of the 2024 British Open Championship have told 4BR that they are delighted with the initial uptake on ticket sales for the 170th event that takes place at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.

Great interest

"As always, we have had great interest from brass band supporters from across the world, all wishing to experience a world class event.

The British Open remains the at the very pinnacle of elite level contesting, and we are sure that those who join us at Symphony Hall to hear 18 performances of 'The Lost Circle' by Jan Van Der Roost will enjoy a superb day of music making."

Tickets

Tickets: https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/1846537

        

