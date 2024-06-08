Reading ready for troms and Tred

The second weekend of British Bandsman Concert series performances takes place at Reading Town Hall today — from BONE-AFIDE and Tredegar Band.

Reading Town Hall will host its second British Bandsman Concert series event today (Saturday 8th June) with double-header featuring the BONE-AFIDE Trombone ensemble and Tredegar Band.

Afternoon trom treats

BONE-AFIDE will take to the stage at 2.00pm with a set that includes works by Kodaly, Rossini. Saint-Saens and Tchaikovsky to Errollyn Wallen, Brian Lynn, Callum Au and more.

Evening showcase

Tredegar will provide the evening entertainment (7.00pm) with an eclectic showcase set that will include the UK premiere of Philip Sparke's recent European Championship set-work, 'A Road Less Travelled By'.

There will also be the chance to hear a new arrangement of Holst's 'Fugal Overture' which they have recently recorded for a CD release celebrating the 150th anniversary of the composer's birth.

Exciting works by Louise Trewartha, John Rutter and long time musical associate Gavin Higgins make up the first half, whilst the second features their critically acclaimed BBC Proms 'Judy Garland Tribute' set as well as their 2023 Brass in Concert programme 'Byrdland 400'.

