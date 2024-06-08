                 

*
banner

News

Reading ready for troms and Tred

The second weekend of British Bandsman Concert series performances takes place at Reading Town Hall today — from BONE-AFIDE and Tredegar Band.

bANDSMAN
  BONE-AFIDE and Tredegar Band will provide the entertainment in Reading today

Saturday, 08 June 2024

        

Reading Town Hall will host its second British Bandsman Concert series event today (Saturday 8th June) with double-header featuring the BONE-AFIDE Trombone ensemble and Tredegar Band.

Afternoon trom treats

BONE-AFIDE will take to the stage at 2.00pm with a set that includes works by Kodaly, Rossini. Saint-Saens and Tchaikovsky to Errollyn Wallen, Brian Lynn, Callum Au and more.

Evening showcase

Tredegar will provide the evening entertainment (7.00pm) with an eclectic showcase set that will include the UK premiere of Philip Sparke's recent European Championship set-work, 'A Road Less Travelled By'.

There will also be the chance to hear a new arrangement of Holst's 'Fugal Overture' which they have recently recorded for a CD release celebrating the 150th anniversary of the composer's birth.

Exciting works by Louise Trewartha, John Rutter and long time musical associate Gavin Higgins make up the first half, whilst the second features their critically acclaimed BBC Proms 'Judy Garland Tribute' set as well as their 2023 Brass in Concert programme 'Byrdland 400'.

Tickets:

BONE-AFIDE
2.00pm
https://whatsonreading.com/book/551602

Tredegar Band
7.00pm
https://whatsonreading.com/book/551802

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Foundations

Are you future leader material?

June 8 • Forget Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer — Brass Bands England is looking for inspirational candidates for its Brass Foundations Future Leaders' Programme.

bANDSMAN

Reading ready for troms and Tred

June 8 • The second weekend of British Bandsman Concert series performances takes place at Reading Town Hall today — from BONE-AFIDE and Tredegar Band.

Dutch Open

Dutch Open bands ready for action

June 8 • 19 bands will perform at the Dutch Open in Groningen today.

Whitburn

Side by side development at Whitburn

June 8 • An initiative aimed at developing as well as inspiring future talent has been a great success at Whitburn.

What's on »

Bellshill Salvation Army Band - Guest Soloist Tom Hutchinson (The Cory Band)

Saturday 8 June • Uddington Old Parish Church, Old Glasgow Road Uddington. G71 7HF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Sale Brass

Sunday 9 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - 150th Anniversary of Wigan Rotary Club

Saturday 15 June • Pemberton Old Band rooms. Enfield Street. Pemberton. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Ashton Band

Sunday 16 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

June 7 • The Best Fourth Section Band at Dobcross Whit Friday March Contest is seeking a ** Baritone ** player to join its ranks! This is an exciting time to join Reading Band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals!

Harlow Brass Band

June 5 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION.

Elland Silver Band

June 5 • Are recruiting to the position of 2nd Horn, Tenor Trombone, Eb or BBb Bass. Join us as we prepare for the Dr Martin Contest and Scottish Open.

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top