Higgins adds to the playlist

Composer Gavin Higgins was joined by bandleader and saxophonist Emma Rawicz to explore yet more musical DNA links on BBC Radio 4

Higgins
  Gavin Higgins was joined by composer and saxophonist Emma Rawicz.

Sunday, 09 June 2024

        

Composer Gavin Higgins was back in the BBC spotlight this week with his latest appearance of the Radio 4 series 'Add to Playlist'.

The programme hosted by Jeffrey Boakye and Anna Phoebe asks guests to create a playlist that connects genres and styles, spanning eras and global trends.

It continues a journey that now covers 72 episodes that links together a shared musical DNA, which is explored and explained by the presenters and guests.

Gavin returned for the ninth series (he also appeared in the sixth) alongside bandleader, saxophonist and composer Emma Rawicz.

Muddy Waters to Peter Grimes

Taking the baton from the previous programme, Emma selected 'Mannish Boy' by Muddy Waters, which was followed by Gavin's linked choice of the 'Passacaglia' from Benjamin Britten's opera, 'Peter Grimes'.

Then comes 'Bicycle Town — Part I' by Marius Neset, 'Egyptian Reggae' by Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers and finally, 'Bad Reputation' by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Other music referenced was 'Eejit' by Blazin' Fiddles, 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra', Fleetwood Mac's 'Tusk', 'I'm a Man' by Bo Diddley, 'None Shall Escape the Judgement' by Earl Zero and 'I Love Rock n' Roll' by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

To enjoy:

To enjoy: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001zw60

        

