4BR Quiz: Pick your 11 for the Euros

To win a dug out full of the latest CDs all you have to do is link the brass band composer with their Euro nation team...

Euro 24
  All you have to to do is link the composer (and one conductor) with their Euro nation.

Sunday, 09 June 2024

        

With the UEFA European Championships just around the corner, we though we had better find how good your brass band musical knowledge is linked to some of the competing countries.

All you must do is link the team of brass band composers up with their nation at the event in Germany.

10 right

10 of them are right, but one is a conductor who holds to distinction of being the only Albanian violinist to direct a band at the All England Masters Championship.

Get them right and we will send out a package of the latest CDs to enjoy whilst you chew your fingernails to the bones in extra timeâ€¦

The 24 teams in Germany are as follows: Germany; Scotland; Hungary; Switzerland; Spain; Croatia; Italy; Albania; Slovenia; Denmark; Serbia; England; Netherlands; France; Poland; Austria; Ukraine; Slovakia; Belgium; Romania; Portugal; Czechia; Georgia; Turkey.

Link up

1. Philip Sparke

2. Peter Graham

3. Ludovic Neurohr

4. Thierry Deleruyelle

5. Roland Sventpali

6. Bert Appermont

7. Johan de Meij

8. Hermann Pallhuber

9. Jacob Vilhelm Larsen

10. Mathias Wehr

11. Eno Koco

Closing date and enter

Closing date: Friday 14th June (noon)

Send answers to: news@4barsrest.com

        

