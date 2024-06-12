Radio: Sunday Bandstand 9th June

Chris Helme brings us music to mark the commemoration of D Day.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 9th June

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-9-june-2024/



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

March of the King's Men

Denis James Plater

National Band of New Zealand

MD: Norman Thorn

A Wartime Sketch Book

Sir William Walton apt. Paul Hindmarsh

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: Dr. David Thornton

Miller Magic

Arr. Denzil Stephens

Brisbane Excelsior Band

MD: Howard Taylor

Air from Suite in D. Major

J.S Bach arr. Denis Wright

Brass Band Oberschwaben — Allgua

MD: David L. Gilson

Horn Concerto No. 2 in Eb Major (2nd Mvt)

Richard Strauss arr. Anabel Voigt

Soloist: Anabel Voigt

Tredegar Town Band

MD: Ian Porthouse

Hymn To The Fallen from the film Saving Private Ryan

John Williams arr. Sandy Smith

Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

MD: Richard Evans

Im Krapfenwald (In The Woods)

Johann Strauss ll arr. Howard Snell

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson

El Cumbanchero

Rafael Hernandez

Soloist: Graham Walker

Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band

MD: Trevor Walmsley DFC

Spitfire Prelude and Fugue

Sir William Walton arr: Elgar Howarth

Foden's Richardson Band

MD: Garry Cutt

2nd Sinfonietta for Band

Jean Balissat

City of Coventry Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Adagio

Rachmaninov arr. Ray Farr

Soloist: Ian Porthouse

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: David King

Summon The Warrior

Steven Ponsford

North York Temple Band

BM: Glenn Barlow

Nimrod from Enigma Variations

Sir Edward Elgar

Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain

MD: Maurice Handford

Deeds of Valour

Bramwell Coles

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Stephen Cobb

Asturias

Isaac Albeniz arr. Klaas Van Der Woude

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Corsin Tuor

Celtic Fever

Darrol Barry

Cory Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs

Imaginary Worlds

Bertrand Moren

La Concordia Vertroz Band

MD: Bertrand Moren

Beautiful World

Kenneth Downie

Yorkshire Building Society

MD: David King

Alpine March

Bertrand Moren

City of Cambridge Brass Band

MD: Duncan Wilson

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...