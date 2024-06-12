Radio: Sunday Bandstand 9th June

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 9th June
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
March of the King's Men
Denis James Plater
National Band of New Zealand
MD: Norman Thorn
A Wartime Sketch Book
Sir William Walton apt. Paul Hindmarsh
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Dr. David Thornton
Miller Magic
Arr. Denzil Stephens
Brisbane Excelsior Band
MD: Howard Taylor
Air from Suite in D. Major
J.S Bach arr. Denis Wright
Brass Band Oberschwaben — Allgua
MD: David L. Gilson
Horn Concerto No. 2 in Eb Major (2nd Mvt)
Richard Strauss arr. Anabel Voigt
Soloist: Anabel Voigt
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse
Hymn To The Fallen from the film Saving Private Ryan
John Williams arr. Sandy Smith
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Richard Evans
Im Krapfenwald (In The Woods)
Johann Strauss ll arr. Howard Snell
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson
El Cumbanchero
Rafael Hernandez
Soloist: Graham Walker
Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band
MD: Trevor Walmsley DFC
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue
Sir William Walton arr: Elgar Howarth
Foden's Richardson Band
MD: Garry Cutt
2nd Sinfonietta for Band
Jean Balissat
City of Coventry Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Adagio
Rachmaninov arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Ian Porthouse
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King
Summon The Warrior
Steven Ponsford
North York Temple Band
BM: Glenn Barlow
Nimrod from Enigma Variations
Sir Edward Elgar
Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Maurice Handford
Deeds of Valour
Bramwell Coles
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Stephen Cobb
Asturias
Isaac Albeniz arr. Klaas Van Der Woude
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor
Celtic Fever
Darrol Barry
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs
Imaginary Worlds
Bertrand Moren
La Concordia Vertroz Band
MD: Bertrand Moren
Beautiful World
Kenneth Downie
Yorkshire Building Society
MD: David King
Alpine March
Bertrand Moren
City of Cambridge Brass Band
MD: Duncan Wilson
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
