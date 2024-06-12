                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 9th June

Chris Helme brings us music to mark the commemoration of D Day.

Sunday Bandstand
  Chris Helme brings music to commemorative D Day

Wednesday, 12 June 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 9th June

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-9-june-2024/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

March of the King's Men
Denis James Plater
National Band of New Zealand
MD: Norman Thorn

A Wartime Sketch Book
Sir William Walton apt. Paul Hindmarsh
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Dr. David Thornton

Miller Magic
Arr. Denzil Stephens
Brisbane Excelsior Band
MD: Howard Taylor

Air from Suite in D. Major
J.S Bach arr. Denis Wright
Brass Band Oberschwaben — Allgua
MD: David L. Gilson

Horn Concerto No. 2 in Eb Major (2nd Mvt)
Richard Strauss arr. Anabel Voigt
Soloist: Anabel Voigt
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse

Hymn To The Fallen from the film Saving Private Ryan
John Williams arr. Sandy Smith
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Richard Evans

Im Krapfenwald (In The Woods)
Johann Strauss ll arr. Howard Snell
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

El Cumbanchero
Rafael Hernandez
Soloist: Graham Walker
Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band
MD: Trevor Walmsley DFC

Spitfire Prelude and Fugue
Sir William Walton arr: Elgar Howarth
Foden's Richardson Band
MD: Garry Cutt

2nd Sinfonietta for Band
Jean Balissat
City of Coventry Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Adagio
Rachmaninov arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Ian Porthouse
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King

Summon The Warrior
Steven Ponsford
North York Temple Band
BM: Glenn Barlow

Nimrod from Enigma Variations
Sir Edward Elgar
Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Maurice Handford

Deeds of Valour
Bramwell Coles
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Stephen Cobb

Asturias
Isaac Albeniz arr. Klaas Van Der Woude
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor

Celtic Fever
Darrol Barry
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs

Imaginary Worlds
Bertrand Moren
La Concordia Vertroz Band
MD: Bertrand Moren

Beautiful World
Kenneth Downie
Yorkshire Building Society
MD: David King

Alpine March
Bertrand Moren
City of Cambridge Brass Band
MD: Duncan Wilson

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sunday Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 9th June

June 12 • Chris Helme brings us music to mark the commemoration of D Day.

Fishburn

Report & Results: 2024 Wetherby Drovers March & Hymn Contest

June 10 • Fishburn are the happiest of Drovers as they retain their title in fine fashion on their return visit to West Yorkshire.

tREDEAGR

Sunshine, smiles and sunglasses launch BBE Brass Band Week

June 10 • Hopefully it will be a week of great weather, music making and increased community profile from 6th — 14th July.

Smith and Grezzy

What is a true Championship Section band?

June 10 • That's the question explored in the latest episode of the Smith & Grezzy podcast series.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - 150th Anniversary of Wigan Rotary Club

Saturday 15 June • Pemberton Old Band rooms. Enfield Street. Pemberton. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Ashton Band

Sunday 16 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Strata Brass

Sunday 23 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Vacancies »

Roberts Bakery Band

June 11 • Roberts Bakery band, Wychavon Festival of Brass Champion Band 2023, are looking for a second BARITONE player to join our extremely progressive, very welcoming and sociable band. Check us out on our website https://www.robertsbakeryband.org/

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 11 • With a varied programme of events, our Championship Section band invite applications for a cornet player (position negotiable).. Rehearsals are held on Monday & Friday at 7-45pm in our purpose built bandroom under Musical Director Brad Turnbull

Boarshurst Silver Band

June 11 • Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) has vacancy for PRINCIPAL TROMBONE. An exciting time to join this Sadddleworth band as we return to Championship Sect (Jan 2025) under MD Jamie Prophet. Band calendar includes Whit Friday, Senior Trophy + regular concerts.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top