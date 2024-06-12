Come fly with us...

The Eagley Band gains generous sponsorship support as they head towards their 175th anniversary.

For the first time in over two decades, the Eagley Band has gained generous assistance from a new sponsor. It comes as the band prepares to celebrate its 175th anniversary in 2025.

SkyPeople Training Ltd is a Manchester-based aviation cabin crew training business which assists companies to train, develop and recruit staff.

Support

The company has already given two sets of black polo shirts, with 4BR being informed that both stand banners and outdoor waterproofs will also be provided featuring the SkyPeople Training logos.

The connection to the company comes from cornet player and committee member Sarah Ferguson, whose son Dominic also plays horn with Eagley. He is their CEO and Group Finance Director within its larger organisation.

Pleasure

Speaking about the welcome partnership link, MD Chris Wormald commented: "It has been an absolute pleasure to welcome Sarah into the band in the last couple of years and Dom much more recently. For Sarah to generously offer sponsorship has been a wonderful surprise."