                 

*
banner

News

Come fly with us...

The Eagley Band gains generous sponsorship support as they head towards their 175th anniversary.

Eagley Band
  The Eagley Band will celebrate its 175th anniversary in 2025

Wednesday, 12 June 2024

        

For the first time in over two decades, the Eagley Band has gained generous assistance from a new sponsor. It comes as the band prepares to celebrate its 175th anniversary in 2025.

SkyPeople Training Ltd is a Manchester-based aviation cabin crew training business which assists companies to train, develop and recruit staff.

Support

The company has already given two sets of black polo shirts, with 4BR being informed that both stand banners and outdoor waterproofs will also be provided featuring the SkyPeople Training logos.

The connection to the company comes from cornet player and committee member Sarah Ferguson, whose son Dominic also plays horn with Eagley. He is their CEO and Group Finance Director within its larger organisation.

Pleasure

Speaking about the welcome partnership link, MD Chris Wormald commented: "It has been an absolute pleasure to welcome Sarah into the band in the last couple of years and Dom much more recently. For Sarah to generously offer sponsorship has been a wonderful surprise."

        

TAGS: Eagley Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pontardulais

Welsh banding gains positive spotlight on youth investment

June 12 • The challenges faced by Welsh banding in investing in the next generation of youth has gained a positive national news spotlight.

Paris

Paris opt for Belgian double to lead

June 12 • Glenn Van Looy and Tim De Maeseneer are the new Musical Directors at Paris Brass Band.

March

Report & Result: 2024 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune

June 12 • The Mossley Band claims the march and hymn tune honours in Blackburn

Music

Union concerns as local authority considers music service cost cutting measures

June 12 • Scotland's largest teaching union has raised concerns after East Ayrshire Council considers outsourcing its music service provision.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - 150th Anniversary of Wigan Rotary Club

Saturday 15 June • Pemberton Old Band rooms. Enfield Street. Pemberton. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Ashton Band

Sunday 16 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Strata Brass

Sunday 23 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Vacancies »

Roberts Bakery Band

June 11 • Roberts Bakery band, Wychavon Festival of Brass Champion Band 2023, are looking for a second BARITONE player to join our extremely progressive, very welcoming and sociable band. Check us out on our website https://www.robertsbakeryband.org/

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 11 • With a varied programme of events, our Championship Section band invite applications for a cornet player (position negotiable).. Rehearsals are held on Monday & Friday at 7-45pm in our purpose built bandroom under Musical Director Brad Turnbull

Boarshurst Silver Band

June 11 • Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) has vacancy for PRINCIPAL TROMBONE. An exciting time to join this Sadddleworth band as we return to Championship Sect (Jan 2025) under MD Jamie Prophet. Band calendar includes Whit Friday, Senior Trophy + regular concerts.

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top