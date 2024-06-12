                 

News

Union concerns as local authority considers music service cost cutting measures

Scotland's largest teaching union has raised concerns after East Ayrshire Council considers outsourcing its music service provision.

Music
  The authority says it is looking at several cost-cutting reviews

Wednesday, 12 June 2024

        

Major concerns have been aired by Scotland's largest teaching union after it was reported that East Ayrshire Council was said to be considering outsourcing its music service management.

It is understood that the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has contacted the authority urging them not to transfer instrumental music teachers into the East Ayrshire Leisure Trust.

Lamentable

The union's General Secretary Andrea Bradley stated on the West FM website: "It is wholly lamentable that East Ayrshire Council would seek to advance such controversial proposals without engaging in meaningful and transparent consultation with trade unions."

They added: "This ill thought through proposal will see members of staff, who are employed in nationally agreed terms and conditions, removed from local authority employment and placed in an arm's length trust; with it being wholly unclear what the ramifications may be in the medium to long term for those staff members affected. Where is the Fair Work in that?"

Financial blackhole

According to reporter Tom Grant, the proposals will shortly be presented to council members in what is understood to be "an attempt to plug a nearly £400 million financial blackhole".

Andrea Bradley added: "These proposals also fail fundamentally to recognise the vital contribution which instrumental music teachers make to educational outcomes for children and young people.

With performance representing 50 per cent of the assessment in National Qualifications in Music, Instrumental Music Teachers deliver essential tuition to prepare young people to complete SQA practical assessments to the requisite standard."

These proposals also fail fundamentally to recognise the vital contribution which instrumental music teachers make to educational outcomes for children and young peopleEIS General Secretary, Andrea Bradley

Response

It was reported that in response, East Ayrshire Council stated that at present these were "just proposals that will go before councillors at an upcoming council meeting."

The Head of People and Culture Amanda Lowe was stated as saying: "Officers are working on several cost-cutting reviews, which will be presented to Elected Members in due course.

The purpose of these reviews is to ensure the Council delivers sustainable, high-quality services within the resources available."

        

