BUMA Award for Dijkstra and Hindmarsh

Jappie Dijkstra and Paul Hindmarsh are to be the joint recipients of the prestigious 2024 BUMA Wind Music Award.

Two leading figures in the brass band movement are to be honoured with a joint presentation of the prestigious BUMA Wind Music Award.

First presented in 1962, the annual BUMA Awards are seen as seen as some of the most prestigious in the musical world.

Dijkstra and Hindmarsh

The 2024 Blassmuziek Award is to be made later this year to Jappie Dijkstra and Paul Hindmarsh in recognition to their contribution to the wider wind and brass band genres.

Jappie Dijkstra is well known throughout the European with his links to organisations such as the WMC in Kerkrade, Dutch and European band contests, Groningen Brass Experience and the Repertoire Information Centre.

Paul Hindmarsh has also enjoyed a remarkable career as a musician, producer, writer, conductor, arranger and composer. He worked for many years at the BBC and was the acclaimed Artistic Director of the influential RNCM Brass Band Festival in Manchester.