Tredegar set to travel to royal centres of musical learning

Ian Porthouse to lead his band to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and the Royal College of Music for concerts featuring Philip Sparke's Euro test-piece.

Tredegar
  Tredegar Band will be performing at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Royal College of Music

Thursday, 13 June 2024

        

Tredegar's busy concert schedule continues this week with performances at two of the UK's leading conservatoires and academies.

Birmingham

Under the direction of Ian Porthouse they head to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (RBC) this evening (Thursday 13th June — 7.30pm) in their role as its Brass Band in Residence.

They will link up at Bradshaw Hall with the RBC Brass Band for an 'Epic Brass' concert which will see them give the second UK concert performance of Philip Sparke's recent European set-work, 'A Road Less Travelled By'.

Also included is Holst's 'Fugal Overture' and 'Moorside Suite', as well as their 'Byrdland 400' Brass in Concert set and James Curnow's 'Psalm of Praise'.

London

A few days later on Sunday 16th June (6.00pm) the band travels to London for a concert performance at the Royal College of Music as part of their acclaimed RCM Festival of Woodwind and Brass.

The day long event (starting at 11.00am) features several performances, rounded off by Tredegar at the famous Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall in a programme that includes reprises for the Sparke and Holst test-pieces, as well as another chance to enjoy Gavin Higgins' 'Fanfares and Love Songs'.

Louise Trewartha's exciting 'Flight' will act as the prelude to a performance of Gordon Langford's famous 'Rhapsody for Trombone' which is to be performed by RM Post graduate student Jamie Tweed.

Concerts:


Epic Brass
Tredegar Band & RBC Brass Band
Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Thursday 13th June — 7.30pm

Book here: https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/brass-band-and-tredegar-band-1-06-202

Royal College of Music
London
Sunday 16th June
6.00pm

Book here: https://www.rcm.ac.uk/events/details/?id=2804176

        

