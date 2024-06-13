                 

Manger shows courage to inspire next generation of players

Manger Musikklag has linked with the next generation of potential players with its first 'KorpsMOT' initiative.

Manger
  The initiative is all about inclusion, understanding and resilience

Thursday, 13 June 2024

        

One of Norway's leading elite level bands has taken proactive steps to continue to inspire the future generation of players.

Manger Musikklag recently arranged its first 'KorpsMOT' — 'Show Courage' initiative.

It saw the former Norwegian National and European Champion invite youngsters from several local schools to a fun packed day of rehearsing and ensemble playing with players and tutors from the band.

Enabling

MOT is a global non-profit organisation that works with youngsters with the aim of enabling them to be healthy and inclusive, as well as counteract societal challenges such as bullying, exclusion and mental health problems.

As a result, in between the music making there were activities aimed at improving skills sets, communal working and just a sheer love of playing in a brass band with old and new friends.

Great day

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "It was a great day with participants from Saebø Skulemusikklag, Solund Skulemusikk, Nordbygda Skulekorps and Manger Skulemusikklag, with the day ending with a great joint concert for everyone involved.

We would like to thank Sparebanken Vest for its generous support towards the project. This ensures that we can further develop the concept and offer it to many other bands in the future."

It's all about working with inclusion, creating understanding and dialogue, team building and resilience. Banding is about more than playing — we must all feel good both about ourselves and othersManger Musikklag

Crucial

They added: "Manger wants to take the lead with this initiative and be responsible role models for children and young people. It is crucial for the band movement that young band musicians have positive role models that promote banding as a fun and inclusive hobby."

4BR was informed that Manger now has several trained 'KorpsMOT' coaches and hopes to be able to offer help and assistance to other bands.

More than playing

They said: "It's all about working with inclusion, creating understanding and dialogue, team building and resilience.

Banding is about more than playing — we must all feel good both about ourselves and others."

Read more at: www.mangermusikklag.com

        

