New life for Riley at Besses

The experienced Danny Riley become the first major signing of the new Ashworth tenure at Besses

Besses
  Danny Riley has become the new principal cornet of the famous North West band

Saturday, 15 June 2024

        

Following the appointment of the experienced David W Ashworth as MD, Besses o' th' Barn Band has announced the signing of Danny Riley as its new principal cornet.

A former principal cornet at Wingates and Swinton Concert he is the first signing of a positive recruitment campaign that is now being set out by the North West band.

Delighted

"Danny was in touch with us within the first hour of our recruitment drive," David W Ashworth told 4BR. "He told us he would be delighted to take on the role and would do everything possible to help the band in attracting more new players.

We are all determined to bring this famous name back to where it belongs."

        

