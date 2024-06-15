                 

Stavanger announces new Resident direction

Emil Bjorklund is the new Resident Conductor at Stavanger Band.

Stavanger
  Emil Björklund is the new Resident conductor at Stavanger Band.

Saturday, 15 June 2024

        

Stavanger Band has announced the appointment of Emil Björklund as its new Resident Conductor.

Emil will be relocating from his home in Stockholm in Sweden to lead weekly rehearsals, concert and artistic projects and engagements, as well as take responsibility for preparations for the band's professional conductor ahead of their Siddis and Norwegian National Championship appearances.

Freelance career

The freelance conductor will also continue to teach at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm and lead Solna Brass and Stockholm Chamber Winds. He led Solna to the Swedish National title in 2016. He will also continue his role as a music librarian in the Army Music Corps.

An outstanding euphonium player Emil gained his degree on the instrument from the Royal College of Music in Stockholm and has enjoyed performing with several leading orchestras.

Highest level

Speaking about the appointment, Stavanger Band Chairperson Anders Rydberg told 4BR: "Emil was selected after a positive process involving several highly qualified candidates.

We now look forward to working with him to further develop Stavanger Band as an ensemble and organisation that attracts the best players and operates at the highest level, nationally and internationally."

I'm really excited to take on this role. I feel honoured to be given this opportunity to work with such a progressive banding with a wonderful artistic outlook Emil Bjorklund

Excited

In response Emil added: "I'm really excited to take on this role. I feel honoured to be given this opportunity to work with such a progressive banding with a wonderful artistic outlook."

        

