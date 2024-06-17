Classic George Lloyd works re-released on new CD recording

Lyrita Recordings brings together 1991 Black Dyke and 1984 Equale Brass Quintet for new signature release.

A new compilation CD of major compositions written by composer George Lloyd (1913-1998) is to be released in August.

'The Works for Brass' combines recordings made in 1991 by the then Black Dyke Mills Band conducted by David King on the Albany label with Equale Brass Quintet.

Combination

The Queensbury band's acclaimed 'English Heritage' release was recorded by the recently crowned European Champion at Dewsbury Town Hall in July 1991, and featured the title test-piece as well as 'Royal Parks', 'Diversions on a Bass Theme', 'Evening Song' and the march 'HMS Trinidad'.

For this release, Lloyd's quintet 'A Miniature Triptych' performed by Equale Brass has been added.

It was recorded at Wyastone Leys in Monmouth in June 1984 performed by John Wallace, John Miller (trumpets), Michael Thompson (horn), Peter Bassano (trombone) and John Jenkins (tuba).

The quintet was formed in 1977 by Peter Bassano and made several acclaimed recordings. The work was premiered in 1981 at the Beaford Festival and later performed at the Cheltenham Festival by the group who were members of the Philharmonia Orchestra.

Signature editions

The CD forms part of a comprehensive set of 'Signature Edition' releases of Lloyd's works — including his twelve symphonies, four piano concertos and additional concerto and piano works that were initially released on the Albany label.

The CD is available from a variety of outlets from 2nd August.