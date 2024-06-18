Carroll playing to help boost Friary

London finalists sign soprano player Glen Carroll as they look ahead to the Albert Hall and beyond.

Albert Hall National finalists, Friary Brass has announced the signing of Glen Carroll as their new soprano cornet.

The former Gloucester Youth Band and Nailsworth Silver player most recently enjoyed a 10-year spell at Lydbrook Band in the Forest of Dean — moving up from second cornet to soprano in the process.

Initially taught by Steve Legge, he studied at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire under Ian Porthouse where he was also tutored by Richard Marshall and Martin Britt.





Brighton base

After completing his studies in 2020 he relocated to Brighton & Hove with his partner and now works at a busy accountancy firm where he is undertaking exams to become fully qualified.

In his free time he says he enjoys bouldering, following Formula 1, and visiting local coffee roasters.

He now joins the in-form London & Southern Counties band under Nigel Taken, who recently posted a fine fourth place finish at the Grand Shield in Blackpool to add to their Albert Hall qualification earlier in the year.

Excited

"I am excited to officially sign with Friary," Glen told 4BR.

"I've played with them for a while now and I've have thoroughly enjoyed my time. They are such a fine band with such an exciting future including that Albert Hall appearance in October."