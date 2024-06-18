                 

News

New signings at Abbey Brass

A trio of new players join Abbey Brass on the Isle of Wight.

Abbey Brass
  The new trio have been welcomed to the band

Tuesday, 18 June 2024

        

Abbey Brass from the Isle of Wight has welcomed the signing of two former RAF musicians to their ranks.

Anna Dubicki joins on percussion, whilst Paul Savill comes in on tuba. Between them they clocked up 30 years in the RAF, serving throughout the UK and abroad.

They are joined by tuba player Sandor Sztankovics, a graduate of the University of Szeged in Hungary where he studied performance and teaching.

Welcome

MD Phillip Littlemore said he was delighted to welcome the trio of talented musicians.

"Anna, Paul and Sandor bring such a wealth of experience to our ranks, and I'm delighted to have them on board. They not only boost the standard of the band, but also our collective musical confidence."

The trio made their concert debut with Abbey Brass in front of a capacity audience at a recent concert held at Binstead Methodist Church.

        

