Bradford partnership with Ryan ends

The musical partnership between City of Bradford Band and conductor Matt Ryan has come to an end.

Matt Ryan
  The musical partnership between Matt Ryan and the band has come to an end

Thursday, 20 June 2024

        

City of Bradford Band has announced the end of their musical partnership with Musical Director Matt Ryan.

The former Flixton conductor and BBCA Conductor Competition winner came to the top-section Yorkshire band in 2023 and went on to lead them to podium success at the Dr Martin Contest.

Although the band came 8th at the Yorkshire Area earlier this year meaning relegation to the First Section at the Regional Championships for 2025, they did consolidate their position at the Grand Shield and enjoyed a solid Whit Friday outing.

Best wishes

A band spokesperson said: "It's been a successful 12 months with Matt. As an exciting up-and-coming prospect, his enthusiasm and passion were evident from the outset. We have no doubt that his passion and deep understanding of music will lead to further accomplishments in his next musical venture.

Everyone at City of Bradford wishes him the best of success and are appreciative of his hard work and commitment during his tenure."

I would like to thank all the incredibly talented playing members of the band for their efforts, commitment and friendshipMatt Ryan

Thanks

In response Matt stated: "I would like to thank all the incredibly talented playing members of the band for their efforts, commitment and friendship. I've thoroughly enjoyed working with everyone through the last year and the standard of performance at Whit Friday this year was a real highlight.

It's a particular shame to me personally that the best Area result since Covid wasn't enough to help stay in the top section but I'm convinced they will soon return".

He added: "I wish the whole Bradford organisation the best in restoring the band to that position. I'm sure with the commitment to supporting and enabling young talent that they exhibit it won't be long before that is a reality again."

        

