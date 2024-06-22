Summer bargains at Band Supplies

There are plenty of great bargains to be bagged on used, demo and pre-loved instruments at Band Supplies at the moment.

Band Supplies have a great selection of Summer special deals that can be bagged.

The instruments have come available after been part exchanged or used as demonstrators having been serviced and ready to play.

All are complete outfits with full warranties.

Contact: Chris Tudball in the Leeds store on 0113 2453097 or email chris_tudball@yahoo.com leeds@bandsupplie.co.uk

Soprano:

Schilke (Beryllium bell) — 50 year anniversary model in very good condition: £1,995.00

Cornet:

Besson Sovereign 928 (silver) in excellent condition: £1,595.00

Boosey & Hawkes R/S Sovereign 923 (silver) in excellent condition: £1,395.00

Besson Sovereign 928 (silver) Demo cornet as new: £2,295.00

Flugel:

Vincent Bach 183 Stradivarious (silver) as new: £1,795.00

Courtois 159R (silver) in very good condition: £1,295.00

Horn:

Besson 950 Sovereign (silver) in good condition: £1,695.00

Besson 700 (silver) in excellent condition: £695.00

Baritone:

Besson 955 Sovereign (silver) in good condition: £1,895.00

Courtois 159 baritone (lacquer) — some lacquer wear: £595.00

Besson 2056 Prestige (silver) Demo as new: £5,500.00

Euphonium:

Besson 2052 Prestige (silver) Demo as new: £6,800.00

Besson 2052 Prestige (silver) in excellent condition: £4,295.00 Besson

967 Sovereign (lacquer) in very good condition: £2,495.00

Yamaha Maestro (lacquer) in decent condition with some lacquer wear: £1,295.00

Trombones:

Conn Elkhart Medium bore in very good condition: £995.00

Yamaha YSL645 in good condition: £695.00

Yamaha Xeno YSL882 Bb/F in good condition: £995.00

Yamaha YSL446GE Bb/F in excellent condition: £995.00

King 3B in good condition: £795.00

Holton TR181 Bass trombone in good condition: £1,495.00

Tuba:

JP Sterling EEb (silver) in excellent condition (Sovereign copy): £2,995.00

