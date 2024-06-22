                 

BrookWright Music: Nicaea — Band Warm-up (John Bacchus Dykes arr. Steve Kellner)

The latest release from BrookWright Music is an essential ensemble warm-up by Dr. Steve Kellner.

  The book is designed to be an essential help tool for bands and ensembles

Saturday, 22 June 2024

        

The latest release from BrookWright Music is ensemble warm-up by Dr. Steve Kellner.

It is designed to help players and conductors hear and improve section, group and full band intonation, rhythmic precision, and balance in an efficient and musically satisfying way.

Nicaea

The tune 'Nicaea' was selected because of its easy-to-hear triads and intervals, and the harmonisation used is purposely simple and consistent so that the players can quickly become familiar with potential intonation trouble spots.

Likewise, discrepancies in precision and balance will easily be heard and the keys have been carefully selected to expose specific intonation problems within the sections and groups.

The format in sections 2 through 5 is consistent, beginning with a single section of the band playing in unison, then expanding into two-part and four-part harmony.

After eight bars that section is joined by another section or sections to form a common multi-section group used in brass band scoring, such as the 'mellow choir', 'low brass', 'tuba-euphonium choir', and 'bright choir'.

Section 6 features the two largest groupings, the 'all but cornets' and 'high brass'. Section 7 brings the whole band together for a majestic and powerful finish.

Rolling score

To view a rolling score video please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR3zQhsNTuc

Duration: Approx. 5.10 minutes

Difficulty Level: 4th Section +

To purchase

Sheet music is available from: www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/nicaea-band-warm-up-brass-band-john-bacchus-dykes-arr-steve-kellner-brookwright

        

