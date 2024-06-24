                 

News

Report & Result: 2024 Morley March & Hymn Tune Contest

Hepworth carry on their fine summer form as they scoop the march and hymn tune honours at Morley.

mORLEY
  There was plenty of silverware to win at the event this year

Monday, 24 June 2024

        

The Hepworth Band carried on its fine run of specialised march and hymn tune form as they claimed the honours and £600 first prize under MD Ryan Watkins.

It followed victories at the recent Traveller's Rest and Hebden Bridge events, as they successfully reprised the march 'The Wizard' and hymn tune 'In Love For Me'.

Principal cornet Claire Taylor took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award whilst the cornet team celebrated by taking the 'Best Section' accolade. They took home with them a full set of Denis Wick adjustable cup mutes thanks to sponsors Band Supplies. They round off their summer circuit at the forthcoming Brighouse contest.

Enjoyed

Speaking about their success they said on their Facebook page: "We enjoyed the atmosphere today in sunny Morley. The band walked away with an array of prizes including Best Instrumentalist (Claire Taylor), Best Cornet Section, Best Hymn, Best Contest March.

Congratulations to Skelmanthorpe Band and Stannington on their podium finishes. Last stopâ€¦ Brighouse March Contest."

It was the band's first win at the event since 2016 as they secured a clear margin of victory over 2019 and 2022 winner Skelmanthorpe with Stannington in third.

The remaining top six places went to Elland Silver, Tewit Silver and Drighlington, whilst defending champion Yorkshire Imperial had to settle for seventh place.

Before the announcement of the results a short concert, completely from memory was given by Tewit Youth Senior Band.

Excellent weather and organisation

With excellent weather to back the equally fine organisation, there was much to enjoy for the experienced adjudicators Gordon Eddison and Alan Morrison as well as a supportive audience.

Gordon said that he had "really enjoyed all the bands on the march."

Great day

Reflecting on the event through their Facebook page, the organisers said: "What a great day we have had — the standard of performances has been excellent, and the weather has been fantastic!

Many thanks to all the bands that have competed today, and a special shout out to the Tewit Youth Senior Band — you were fab! A final thank you to our amazing adjudicators — Alan Morrison, Gordon Eddison and our Trainee Adjudicator Craig Ratcliffe."

With excellent weather to back the equally fine organisation, there was much to enjoy for the experienced adjudicators Gordon Eddison and Alan Morrison as well as a supportive audience4BR

Result:

Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison (march); Alan Morrison (hymn tune)
March/Hymn Tune = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 94/93 = 187
2. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates): 92/92 = 184
3. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 91/91 = 182
4. Elland Silver (Brett Baker): 90/90 = 180
5. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall): 88/89 = 177
6. Drighlington (Garry Hallas): 87/88 = 175
7. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas): 89/85 = 174
8. Slaithwaite (Jason Smith): 86/87 = 173
9. Tewit Youth Senior (Martin Hall) 84/86 = 170
10. Greenfield (Sam Olsson): 85/84 = 169
11. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson): 83/83 = 166
12. Tingley Band (Allan Briggs): 82/82= 164
13. Tewit Youth Intermediate (Joe Fearnley): 81/81 = 162

Best First Section Band (outside podium): Tewit Silver
Best Second Section Band (outside podium): Drighlington
Best Third Section Band (outside podium): Greenfield
Best Fourth Section Band (outside podium): Linthwaite
Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth Senior

Best Contest March: Hepworth
Best Hymn Tune: Hepworth

Best Road March: Slaithwaite

Best Deportment (Open): Tewit Youth Senior
Best Deportment (Youth): Tewit Youth Senior
Best Instrumentalist: Claire Taylor (cornet) — Hepworth
Best Cornet Section: Hepworth

        

