Lovatt to lead brass attractions in Birmingham

The Symphony Hall and Town Hall venues will host a number of star brass events this year — from Mike Lovatt and the British Open to Grimethorpe and Dana... with yet more to come.

B:Music which hosts events at Birmingham's Symphony Hall and Town Hall venues has announced its continued support for a host of brass attractions later this year — with the promise of a special announcement in 2025 to come.

Diverse concerts and events

Spokesperson told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be able to host these diverse brass concerts and events — from the big band brilliance of Mike Lovatt and friends to the incredible contesting battle at the British Open and the more relaxing family music making on our 'Brass in a Day' 24 hours later.

The combination of Dana and Grimethorpe Colliery Band is sure to be a festive treat and we will be building on that with a special announcement for 2025 in the next 24 hours — so keep your eyes peeled!"

Lovatt, Sinatra and Fitzgerald

It will all start on Thursday 8th August at Birmingham Town Hall with Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack.

The trumpet star will be joined by vocalists Louise Clare Marshall and Matt Ford for 'Let's Get Together' — a celebration of the great stars Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

It follows on from the success of two sell out concerts by the 'Brass Pack' at the Harrogate Festival and Snape Maltings and brings the unique sound of the 'big band' into the heart of Brum.

To find out more and book tickets:

B:Music website: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/lets-get-together

Tickets: https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/1767336

British Open and Brass in a Day

The weekend of the 7th & 8th September sees Symphony Hall play host to the 170th British Open Championship and the 'Brass in a Day' event.

20 bands will perform 'The Lost Circle' by Jan Van der Roost in pursuit of the iconic British Open Shield.

Website: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Tickets: https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/1846537

The following day, Symphony Hall hosts 'Brass in a Day', which builds om the success of the event last year.

Find out more about Have A Go Brass', the appearance of the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain and the Brass Gala Concert featuring Cory, Black Dyke, the Services for Education Youth Brass Ensembles and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

https://bmusic.co.uk/brass-in-a-day

Grimethorpe and Dana

Finally, there a great Christmas treat to enjoy on Sunday 22nd December at Town Hall, when Grimethorpe Colliery Band are joined by the celebrated Eurovision Song Contest winner Dana for a special 'A Dana Good Christmas!' event for all the family.

Website: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/dana-and-grimethorpe-colliery-band

Direct link for ticketing: https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/1730336