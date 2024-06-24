                 

*
banner

News

Lovatt to lead brass attractions in Birmingham

The Symphony Hall and Town Hall venues will host a number of star brass events this year — from Mike Lovatt and the British Open to Grimethorpe and Dana... with yet more to come.

Lovatt
  Mike Lovatt leads the brass attractions later this year in Birmingham

Monday, 24 June 2024

        

B:Music which hosts events at Birmingham's Symphony Hall and Town Hall venues has announced its continued support for a host of brass attractions later this year — with the promise of a special announcement in 2025 to come.

Diverse concerts and events

Spokesperson told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be able to host these diverse brass concerts and events — from the big band brilliance of Mike Lovatt and friends to the incredible contesting battle at the British Open and the more relaxing family music making on our 'Brass in a Day' 24 hours later.

The combination of Dana and Grimethorpe Colliery Band is sure to be a festive treat and we will be building on that with a special announcement for 2025 in the next 24 hours — so keep your eyes peeled!"

Lovatt, Sinatra and Fitzgerald

It will all start on Thursday 8th August at Birmingham Town Hall with Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack.

The trumpet star will be joined by vocalists Louise Clare Marshall and Matt Ford for 'Let's Get Together' — a celebration of the great stars Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

It follows on from the success of two sell out concerts by the 'Brass Pack' at the Harrogate Festival and Snape Maltings and brings the unique sound of the 'big band' into the heart of Brum.

To find out more and book tickets go to:

B:Music website: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/lets-get-together

Tickets: https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/1767336

British Open and Brass in a Day

The weekend of the 7th & 8th September sees Symphony Hall play host to the 170th British Open Championship and the 'Brass in a Day' event.

20 bands will perform 'The Lost Circle' by Jan Van der Roost in pursuit of the iconic British Open Shield.

Website: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Tickets: https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/1846537

The following day, Symphony Hall hosts 'Brass in a Day', which builds om the success of the event last year.

Find out more about Have A Go Brass', the appearance of the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain and the Brass Gala Concert featuring Cory, Black Dyke, the Services for Education Youth Brass Ensembles and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

https://bmusic.co.uk/brass-in-a-day

Grimethorpe and Dana

Finally, there a great Christmas treat to enjoy on Sunday 22nd December at Town Hall, when Grimethorpe Colliery Band are joined by the celebrated Eurovision Song Contest winner Dana for a special 'A Dana Good Christmas!' event for all the family.

Website: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/dana-and-grimethorpe-colliery-band

Direct link for ticketing: https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/1730336

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Whit Friday

German television features Whit Friday

June 24 • The television broadcaster ZDFHeute was in Delph to bring a worldwide flavour of Whit Friday to German audiences.

BBE Conference

Tickets on sale for BBE Conference

June 24 • The theme of Creative Communities will be explored by keynote speaker Shri Sriram, panel discussions and workshop presentations at this year's BBE Conference in London.

Lovatt

Lovatt to lead brass attractions in Birmingham

June 24 • The Symphony Hall and Town Hall venues will host a number of star brass events this year — from Mike Lovatt and the British Open to Grimethorpe and Dana... with yet more to come.

UnIbrass

Countdown on for UniBrass Band Camp

June 24 • You have until the end of the month to book your place on the UniBrass Foundation Band Camp.

What's on »

Pontardulais Town Band - Annual Concert - The storytellers present.....

Saturday 22 June • Pontarddulais Comprehensive School, Caecerrig Road, Pontarddulais. SA4 8PD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Strata Brass

Sunday 23 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Brass Bands England - Youth Fest 2024

Friday 28 June • Barnsley Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley S70 2HZ

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

June 24 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Dobcross Silver Band

June 23 • Dobcross Silver Band seek applications for the position of BASS TROMBONE to join our talented section . We are a progressive 3rd section band who work and play hard. This is a rare opportunity to be part of something rather special!

Rainford Band

June 22 • North West Championship Section Rainford Band are inviting applications for a Solo Baritone player. . We rehearse on Monday and Thursday evenings 19.45 - 21.45 in our band room with good links to M6 and M62 motorways.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top