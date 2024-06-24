                 

News

Tickets on sale for BBE Conference

The theme of Creative Communities will be explored by keynote speaker Shri Sriram, panel discussions and workshop presentations at this year's BBE Conference in London.

BBE Conference
  The keynote speaker this year is the acclaimed musician Shri Sriram

Monday, 24 June 2024

        

Brass Bands England has announced that tickets are now on sale for its annual Brass Band Conference to be held this year at China Exchange in London on Saturday 19th October.

Keynote speaker

The keynote speaker for the event is the celebrated musician Shri Sriram, who will be delivering his address on the conference theme of 'Creative Communities'.

Speaking about his involvement he said: "It's an absolute honour to be the keynote speaker and I really hope to add my perspective to the equation. I love the sonic possibilities brass bands can bring to music after my experience of working with Hammonds Band on 'Just A Vibration'."

The event will also host a panel discussion focused on 'Bringing Brass Banding to the National Stage' led by composer Edward Gregson, as well as the usual attractions of practical sessions, talks and discussion sessions delivered by AMP, Kinetika Bloco and more.

The presentations of the annual BBE Awards will be made.

Diverse and vibrant

Speaking about the event, Sarah Baumann, BBE's Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are very excited about this year's conference, which offers our most diverse and vibrant selection of speakers thus far.

We are bringing the event to a new venue, but thanks to the central location it's an accessible event for members to attend from across the country."

Venue and tickets

The China Exchange is an event space in Central London, in the heart of China Town. It's a step-free access venue just a few minutes' walk from Leicester Square and Piccadilly tube stations.

You can book your ticket for The Brass Band Conference 2024 on the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/529

Any questions can be directed to the Brass Bands England events team on conference@bbe.org.uk

        

