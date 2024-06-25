                 

News

Skipsey returns to Bradford

Lee Skipsey has returned as conductor to the City of Bradford Band

Skipsey
  Lee Skipsey led the band to the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall

Tuesday, 25 June 2024

        

City of Bradford Band has announced the return to former conductor Lee Skipsey.

It follows his departure from Milnrow Band and reignites a partnership that saw the band to rise from the Yorkshire Area Third Section in 2010 to represent the region at the Royal Albert Hall National Final seven years later.

Titles

Along the way they claimed numerous titles including Third Section National success in 2011, and the Yorkshire First Section title in 2014 amongst others.

He departed in 2020 with the band further consolidating their top section position under Jonathan Bates, Gareth Brindle and more recently Matthew Ryan, who stepped down from the role recently.

Welcome back

Lee recently returned for the band's annual concert, with a band spokesperson telling 4BR: "The whole organisation is delighted to welcome Lee back into the City of Bradford family.

His values have always aligned with ours: a passion for exciting and entertaining programmes, getting the best out of players and developing young talent within the organisation. We are very excited for the future."

I think history speaks for itself as we are concerned and I'm already enjoying every minute being backLee Skipsey

Understanding

In response Lee said: "My time with the band has always been exciting and some of the concerts and contest performances that I've been a part of have never left me.

When a band and conductor really understand each other's values, amazing things happen."

He added: "I think history speaks for itself as we are concerned and I'm already enjoying every minute being back.

Our goals are relatively simple: play as well as you can whatever the event, have encouragement and belief for those around you and enjoy yourself."

        

