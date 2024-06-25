                 

Hammonds welcome new solo horn

British Open contenders welcome Anabel Voigt as their new solo horn player.

Hammonds
  Anabel has enjoyed a warm musical welcome at Hammonds

Tuesday, 25 June 2024

        

The Hammonds Band has welcomed the signing of their new solo horn player Anabel Voigt.

Anabel who hails from Jena in Germany has been playing with Tredegar Band during her studies at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. Following her graduation, she will be undertaking her Masters at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester in September and will make her contest debut with Hammonds at the British Open.

Anabel recently released her debut solo CD entitled, 'Farbenspiel', and is a former winner of a Craxton Memorial Trust Award.

Thrilled and excited

Welcoming her to Yorkshire Musical Director Morgan Griffiths told 4BR: "We're thrilled to welcome Anabel. She has already made a big impression in rehearsals, and I look forward to hearing her perform on the concert and contest stage."

In response Anabel said: "I'm super-excited to be joining Hammonds. Like Tredegar they are a vibrant and dynamic band with a great musical outlook under the MD and filled with an amazing group of people."

        

TAGS: Hammonds Saltaire

