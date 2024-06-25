                 

News

Mnozil to return to Birmingham

The amazing Mnozil Brass will return to Symphony Hall in June next year as part of their 30th anniversary tour

  Mnozil have added the date to their 30th anniversary tour schedule

Tuesday, 25 June 2024

        

Mnozil Brass will return to Symphony Hall in Birmingham next year as part of their 30th anniversary celebration tour.

The concert on 28th June is a major coup for hosts B:Music, who welcomed the ensemble for a special 'Gold' sold out performance in 2023.

Mnozil has fitted in the UK performance into a 30th anniversary schedule that sees them give performances throughout Europe.

Tickets

B:Music members can purchase tickets from Thursday 27th June.

Public sale starts at 10.00am on Friday 28th June.

Mnozil Brass: Jubilee — Celebrating 30 years of Mnozil Brass

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/mnozil-brass-jubilee-celebrating-30-years-of-mnozil-brass

        

TAGS: Mnozil Brass

