Mnozil to return to Birmingham

Mnozil Brass will return to Symphony Hall in Birmingham next year as part of their 30th anniversary celebration tour.
The concert on 28th June is a major coup for hosts B:Music, who welcomed the ensemble for a special 'Gold' sold out performance in 2023.
Mnozil has fitted in the UK performance into a 30th anniversary schedule that sees them give performances throughout Europe.
Tickets
B:Music members can purchase tickets from Thursday 27th June.
Public sale starts at 10.00am on Friday 28th June.
Mnozil Brass: Jubilee — Celebrating 30 years of Mnozil Brass
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/mnozil-brass-jubilee-celebrating-30-years-of-mnozil-brass