Lifetime achievement award presented to Queensferry founder

John Gilmour, the inspirational founder of the Queensferry Community Band has been honoured by SBBA.

sbba
  The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by SBBA to John Gilmour

Thursday, 27 June 2024

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association recently presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to one of its movement's most respected figures.

SBBA Secretary Tom Allan and honorary Vice-President Peter Fraser MBE attended a special concert hosted by Queensferry Community Band to honour John Gilmour.

Founded

John founded the band in 1970 when he was the principal teacher of music at Queensferry High School and has been an inspirational figure ever since. Fittingly the concert was held at the school where it all began with the current band playing many of arrangements.

Recent health problems have forced him to take on a slightly less active role in his remarkable dedication as secretary and organiser. As well as all John's work with Queensferry, he organised the Scottish Youth Brass Band Championships for many years.

Presentation

The band themselves made a heartfelt presentation to John and his wife before Tom Allan presented him with the SBBA Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as becoming an honorary SBBA Vice President.

Thanks to the generosity of the audience, the band was able to make a donation of over £350 to Cancer Research.

        

