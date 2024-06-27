                 

Irwin ends on a top note with Brighouse

Martin Irwin, one of the finest elite level soprano players has stepped down form his role with Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

  The number 1 sop star with Brighouse & Rastrick Band has stepped down.

Thursday, 27 June 2024

        

Brighouse & Rastrick Band has announced that their soprano player Martin Irwin has stepped down from the role with the band.

Regarded as one of the finest elite level soprano performers in European banding, his busy professional working schedule, which takes him all over the UK, has meant that he has made to make the difficult decision.

Fittingly though his last performance was in a concert at Brighouse Methodist Church — one that marked the end of 17 years in total of outstanding playing with the West Riding band.

Sadness

In a statement on their Facebook page the band stated: "It's with great sadness that we announce the departure of the great Martin Irwin from B&R.

Martin has given a total of 17 years of service to the band, during which time he won every major contest, some on several occasions, and has solidified his standing as one of the greats on both Soprano and Bb Cornet.

In thanking him they added: "Whenever he has played with the band, or any other, he has been nothing short of exemplary, and is the definition of a true bandsman. He leaves the band due to work commitments now taking him all over the country and beyond, and we wish him the very best for the future."

Everyone knows I'm B&R through and through. My three stints with the band total 17 years and I've made friends for life along the wayMartin Irwin

Emotional

In response Martin stated: "Doing my last concert on home soil made it extra special. The presentation of a signed picture was a surprise but was so lovely. It was an emotional moment, but I just managed to keep it together!

He added: "Everyone knows I'm B&R through and through. My three stints with the band total 17 years and I've made friends for life along the way.

I'll be rooting for them for the Open and Nationals to bring the trophies home!"

        

