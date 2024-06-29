New Tees band enjoys industry support in celebration

An exciting partnership sees a new band make its concert debut in an area of traditional industry.

Tees Components Brass recently made their official concert debut with a performance at Saltburn Bandstand in North Yorkshire.

The band was formed in the summer of 2023, with leader Joanne Behan working with Sharon Lane, the MD of the award-winning heavy engineering contractor firm to bring a brass band back to the old mine site in North Skelton.

Company celebration

They now rehearse at the company's headquarters, and marked its debut with the world premiere of a special Tees Components 60th anniversary march entitled, 'From Steel to Space' written by horn player Andrew Champion.

It not only marked the company's anniversary but also celebrated the scope of the industrial heritage of the Teesside region.

Amazing progress

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "After meeting up at a business event, Sharon offered to support Joanne in bringing a brass group back in North Skelton, and since then the progress made has been amazing.

The night shift is now treated to the sound of brass band music as they have a break in the canteen."

Continuing legacy

Led by Joanne, Tees Components Brass is made up of several players from the former British Steel Teesside Band, Langbaurgh Brass and North Skelton Band who were all based in North Skelton over the years.

Joanne told 4BR: "Retaining our skills and continuing the legacy of brass banding here is something that is very important to us all.

We've been overwhelmed by the support shown by our local community, and it makes us so happy to know that our music is appreciated, and we can continue to share it for years to come."

Brilliant afternoon

Meanwhile, Sharon Lane added: "It was a brilliant afternoon at Saltburn Bandstand.

We are so grateful to Andrew Champion and Jo Behan and the band for our 60th birthday gift. We are proud of Tees Components Brass and our East Cleveland Industrial heritage."

Enjoy performance

To enjoy the performance go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjEvo7V0aKY&feature=youtu.be