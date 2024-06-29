Willebroek Academy set to welcome time travelling delegates

Belgian champions to host their Academy week with stars from the band and Tom Hutchinson.

The fourth Brass Band Willebroek Academy will take place in Lier in Belgium from the 18th-23rd August.

Time Travelling

Registration for those wishing to be part of a week of musical 'Time Travelling' have until Sunday 14th July to join up for what the organisers told 4BR promises to be a great week of music making.

Major works such as 'The Essence of Time' by Peter Graham and Simon Dobson's 'A Brief Symphony of Time' will be explored alongside other works for the two ensemble bands — Willebroek Academy NXT led by Nick Ost and Willebroek Academy Band led by Frans Violet.

The guest soloist for the event is Cory principal cornet star Tom Hutchinson.

In addition there will be the opportunity to showcase marching skills with a march through the streets of Lier whilst the week is rounded off with a special concert on Friday 23rd August.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "In addition to the rehearsals all the participants will receive professional guidance from Jeroen Corneillie, Lode Violet, Tim De Maeseneer, Nick Ost, Lode Smeets, Stijn Aertgeerts, Pieter Mellaerts, Jonas Violet, Thibaut De Bondt, and Anne-Sophie Leveugle."

In addition, current Belgian National and World Champion, Brass Band Willebroek, will host an open rehearsal during the week, followed by a small concert.

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.facebook.com/BrassbandWillebroek