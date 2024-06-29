                 

*
banner

News

Willebroek Academy set to welcome time travelling delegates

Belgian champions to host their Academy week with stars from the band and Tom Hutchinson.

Willebroek
  The band will host the delegates in the picturesque town of Lier

Saturday, 29 June 2024

        

The fourth Brass Band Willebroek Academy will take place in Lier in Belgium from the 18th-23rd August.

Time Travelling

Registration for those wishing to be part of a week of musical 'Time Travelling' have until Sunday 14th July to join up for what the organisers told 4BR promises to be a great week of music making.

Major works such as 'The Essence of Time' by Peter Graham and Simon Dobson's 'A Brief Symphony of Time' will be explored alongside other works for the two ensemble bands — Willebroek Academy NXT led by Nick Ost and Willebroek Academy Band led by Frans Violet.

The guest soloist for the event is Cory principal cornet star Tom Hutchinson.

In addition there will be the opportunity to showcase marching skills with a march through the streets of Lier whilst the week is rounded off with a special concert on Friday 23rd August.

Registration for those wishing to be part of a week of musical 'Time Travelling' have until Sunday 14th July to join up for what the organisers told 4BR promises to be a great week of music making4BR

Stars

A spokesperson told 4BR: "In addition to the rehearsals all the participants will receive professional guidance from Jeroen Corneillie, Lode Violet, Tim De Maeseneer, Nick Ost, Lode Smeets, Stijn Aertgeerts, Pieter Mellaerts, Jonas Violet, Thibaut De Bondt, and Anne-Sophie Leveugle."

In addition, current Belgian National and World Champion, Brass Band Willebroek, will host an open rehearsal during the week, followed by a small concert.

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.facebook.com/BrassbandWillebroek

        

TAGS: Brass Band Willebroek

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass at the Seaside

Youth bands to feature in Seaside entertainment

June 29 • The popular Brass at the Seaside weekend returns to Lytham St Anne's in July.

Pride

Laganvale pride at Pride

June 29 • Laganvale Metal Technology Band will become the first brass band to participate in the Belfast Pride Parade in July.

Willebroek

Willebroek Academy set to welcome time travelling delegates

June 29 • Belgian champions to host their Academy week with stars from the band and Tom Hutchinson.

Tees

New Tees band enjoys industry support in celebration

June 29 • An exciting partnership sees a new band make its concert debut in an area of traditional industry.

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Youth Fest 2024

Friday 28 June • Barnsley Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley S70 2HZ

Friary Brass Band - Surrey Brass

Saturday 29 June • Christ Church, 23 Waterden Rd, Guildford GU1 2AZ GU1 2AZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Middleton Band

Sunday 30 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 7 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Brass - 'New Directions'

Sunday 7 July • St Saviours Church, St Georges Square, London SW1V 3QW

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

June 29 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn , cornet (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

West Midlands Police Band

June 27 • Join our team of dedicated musicians!. Are you an Eb or BBb Bass player? Or perhaps a back row cornet player or percussionist? We need you!. Rehearsals: Every Wednesday 19:30 - 21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station Birmingham (Junction 7, M6)

wantage silver band

June 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship, ranked 12th on Brassstats.com) are looking for a bass player to complete the section - either Eb or Bb - position negotiable.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top