Holland adds Woodfalls to freelance CV

Flowers Musical Director Paul Holland has accepted the role of MD at Woodfalls Band.

The appointment coincides with the former West of England Area champion's preparations to further celebrate its 150th anniversary later this year, and will see the Welshman collaborate with professional conductors for contest events.

He takes over from Resident Conductor Ben Halstead, whom the band has thanked for what they descried was his "invaluable contributions in fostering the band's growth"in the past year or so.

Balances commitments

Speaking to 4BR Paul said: "I'm delighted to work with Woodfalls. It balances with commitment to Flowers and enables me to help them continue to help build a stable and productive ensemble both on and off the stage.

Their outlook reflects my own in working with bands with solidly thought out ambitions and I'm delighted that it allows me to add to my freelance portfolio and to work with the band and other professional conductors to help Woodfalls progress."

French tour

The band is currently preparing for its tour to France to perform at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in August, and for its 150th Anniversary Celebration Day on September 1st.

