                 

*
banner

News

Quartet of Elgar commissions set for premieres

Four new works commissioned by the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School will receive their world premieres this year.

Summer School
  The four new works will receive their premieres

Tuesday, 02 July 2024

        

Four new works from leading composers commissioned by the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School will receive their world premieres this year.

The course which takes place at Bromsgrove School between the 21st and 26th July will see a march written by Philip Sparke and a concert opener by Alan Fernie. Lucy Pankhurst has also written a new work to act as a showcase for the Summer School tutors.

Works

Philip's march is entitled, 'Broadheath', named after Elgar's birthplace in Worcestershire, whilst Allan's concert opener is called 'Aubade'. Lucy has produced a tour-de-force ten-piece ensemble work entitled 'Funhouse' — the title certainly revealing its musical intentions.

Later in the year EIBBSS tutor Daniel Thomas will premiere 'The Reckless Engineer' — a substantial new addition to the euphonium repertoire from the pen of Philip Harper.

It will be performed as part of the programme of Flowers Band at the British Bandsman Concert series on Saturday September 28th at Reading Town Hall and is inspired by the audacious spirit and bravado of the remarkable Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

This commission is the first music produced by the EIBBSS's policy of providing a bursary for tutors to commission significant new works for their instrument.

It's so important to provide new music for our delegates that will have a life beyond their initial premiereCarole Crompton.

Life beyond

Speaking about the commissions, EIBBSS Course Director, Carole Crompton told 4BR: "It's so important to provide new music for our delegates that will have a life beyond their initial premiere.

This year's music is certain to enter the concert repertoire and will provide players across the banding world with the thrill of exploring new works from outstanding composers."

Carole added: "To carry this forward we have also commissioned Christopher Painter and Jonathan Bates for 2025, reinforcing our commitment to encourage new works for everyone to enjoy on our courses and beyond."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Snape

Britten Pears Arts appearance for Black Dyke

July 2 • The National Champion will join a host of world class performers at the critically acclaimed Summer at Snape festival in August.

Summer School

Quartet of Elgar commissions set for premieres

July 2 • Four new works commissioned by the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School will receive their world premieres this year.

Ashton

Final chord for Ashton and Evans

July 2 • Ashton under Lyne Band has accepted the resignation of its MD Martyn Evans.

Paul Holland

Holland adds Woodfalls to freelance CV

July 2 • Flowers MD Paul Holland has taken on a conducting role with Woodfalls Band as part of his freelance schedule.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'New Directions'

Sunday 7 July • St Saviours Church, St Georges Square, London SW1V 3QW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 7 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Harlow Brass Band - CHURCH FUNDRAISING OUTDOOR CONCERT

Sunday 7 July • St Mary's Church at Matching, Harlow CM17 0QZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan B Band

Sunday 14 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - QUIZ NIGHT

Friday 19 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Band . Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan. WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

July 1 • Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band are seeking Bass (Eb and Bb) and trombone players to join our 3rd section band.. We are a friendly group with a good variety of events planned throughout the year.. Come down and give us a go!

Harlow Brass Band

July 1 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Bletchington Silver Band

June 30 • We have vacancies for cornets (Eb or Bb) as well as openings for Euph players.We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting.We have spare instruments for anyone who wants to return to banding

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Corry

Ph.D, M.Mus, B.Mus (hons)
Conductor, adjudicator, teacher.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top