Quartet of Elgar commissions set for premieres

Four new works from leading composers commissioned by the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School will receive their world premieres this year.

The course which takes place at Bromsgrove School between the 21st and 26th July will see a march written by Philip Sparke and a concert opener by Alan Fernie. Lucy Pankhurst has also written a new work to act as a showcase for the Summer School tutors.

Philip's march is entitled, 'Broadheath', named after Elgar's birthplace in Worcestershire, whilst Allan's concert opener is called 'Aubade'. Lucy has produced a tour-de-force ten-piece ensemble work entitled 'Funhouse' — the title certainly revealing its musical intentions.

Later in the year EIBBSS tutor Daniel Thomas will premiere 'The Reckless Engineer' — a substantial new addition to the euphonium repertoire from the pen of Philip Harper.

It will be performed as part of the programme of Flowers Band at the British Bandsman Concert series on Saturday September 28th at Reading Town Hall and is inspired by the audacious spirit and bravado of the remarkable Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

This commission is the first music produced by the EIBBSS's policy of providing a bursary for tutors to commission significant new works for their instrument.

Speaking about the commissions, EIBBSS Course Director, Carole Crompton told 4BR: "It's so important to provide new music for our delegates that will have a life beyond their initial premiere.

This year's music is certain to enter the concert repertoire and will provide players across the banding world with the thrill of exploring new works from outstanding composers."

Carole added: "To carry this forward we have also commissioned Christopher Painter and Jonathan Bates for 2025, reinforcing our commitment to encourage new works for everyone to enjoy on our courses and beyond."