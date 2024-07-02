                 

*
banner

News

Britten Pears Arts appearance for Black Dyke

The National Champion will join a host of world class performers at the critically acclaimed Summer at Snape festival in August.

Snape
  Black Dyke will appear at the festival in August

Tuesday, 02 July 2024

        

The National champions Black Dyke Band will join a line-up of world class performers as part of the programme of concerts at the critically acclaimed Britten Pears Arts 'Summer at Snape' this year.

50 events will take place between 26th July and 31st August with a host of concerts, art exhibitions, walks, workshops and more.

World class performers

Performers include the London Symphony Orchestra, the Sinfonia of London led by John Wilson, the trailblazing Sona Jobarteh and the alt-pop electronica of Caswell, as well as the likes of the BBC Big Band, pianist Sir Stephen Hough and historian Mary Beard amongst others.

Black Dyke and Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs will be featured on Saturday 24th August (7.30pm).

Their programme will feature Oliver Waespi's major test-piece 'Antiphones' alongside works by Eric Ball, Maurice Ravel, Irving Berlin and Peter Graham, with Mike Cavanagh featured on the Martin Ellerby 'Baritone Concerto'.

Brass fans will get an extra treat on Sunday 11th August with the appearance of Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack who will perform 'A Portrait of Ella' with vocalist Louise Marshall leading the band in a showcase of Ella Fitzgerald's greatest hits.

Black Dyke: Find out more and book

https://www.brittenpearsarts.org/events/black-dyke-band?token=t7oevLSOl4Aq0xNy0ofakUH2OBbZoab8&x-craft-preview=ZuITwH67rb

Full listings can be found online at: www.brittenpearsarts.org

Mike Lovatt: Find out more and book:

https://www.brittenpearsarts.org/events/a-portrait-of-ella?token=ZEjiM0SKvdIdWf1-3QlB7KFxCUnRUGnY&x-craft-preview=P6VBhhEgxA

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Snape

Britten Pears Arts appearance for Black Dyke

July 2 • The National Champion will join a host of world class performers at the critically acclaimed Summer at Snape festival in August.

Summer School

Quartet of Elgar commissions set for premieres

July 2 • Four new works commissioned by the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School will receive their world premieres this year.

Ashton

Final chord for Ashton and Evans

July 2 • Ashton under Lyne Band has accepted the resignation of its MD Martyn Evans.

Paul Holland

Holland adds Woodfalls to freelance CV

July 2 • Flowers MD Paul Holland has taken on a conducting role with Woodfalls Band as part of his freelance schedule.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'New Directions'

Sunday 7 July • St Saviours Church, St Georges Square, London SW1V 3QW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 7 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Harlow Brass Band - CHURCH FUNDRAISING OUTDOOR CONCERT

Sunday 7 July • St Mary's Church at Matching, Harlow CM17 0QZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan B Band

Sunday 14 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - QUIZ NIGHT

Friday 19 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Band . Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan. WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

July 1 • Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band are seeking Bass (Eb and Bb) and trombone players to join our 3rd section band.. We are a friendly group with a good variety of events planned throughout the year.. Come down and give us a go!

Harlow Brass Band

July 1 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Bletchington Silver Band

June 30 • We have vacancies for cornets (Eb or Bb) as well as openings for Euph players.We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting.We have spare instruments for anyone who wants to return to banding

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top