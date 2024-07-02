Britten Pears Arts appearance for Black Dyke

The National Champion will join a host of world class performers at the critically acclaimed Summer at Snape festival in August.

The National champions Black Dyke Band will join a line-up of world class performers as part of the programme of concerts at the critically acclaimed Britten Pears Arts 'Summer at Snape' this year.

50 events will take place between 26th July and 31st August with a host of concerts, art exhibitions, walks, workshops and more.

World class performers

Performers include the London Symphony Orchestra, the Sinfonia of London led by John Wilson, the trailblazing Sona Jobarteh and the alt-pop electronica of Caswell, as well as the likes of the BBC Big Band, pianist Sir Stephen Hough and historian Mary Beard amongst others.

Black Dyke and Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs will be featured on Saturday 24th August (7.30pm).

Their programme will feature Oliver Waespi's major test-piece 'Antiphones' alongside works by Eric Ball, Maurice Ravel, Irving Berlin and Peter Graham, with Mike Cavanagh featured on the Martin Ellerby 'Baritone Concerto'.

Brass fans will get an extra treat on Sunday 11th August with the appearance of Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack who will perform 'A Portrait of Ella' with vocalist Louise Marshall leading the band in a showcase of Ella Fitzgerald's greatest hits.

Black Dyke: Find out more and book

https://www.brittenpearsarts.org/events/black-dyke-band?token=t7oevLSOl4Aq0xNy0ofakUH2OBbZoab8&x-craft-preview=ZuITwH67rb

Full listings can be found online at: www.brittenpearsarts.org

Mike Lovatt: Find out more and book:

https://www.brittenpearsarts.org/events/a-portrait-of-ella?token=ZEjiM0SKvdIdWf1-3QlB7KFxCUnRUGnY&x-craft-preview=P6VBhhEgxA

