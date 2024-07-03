Jimmie Charles icon of Cheshire Life

The remarkable Foden's stalwart Jimmie Charles will soon find himself in select company in the pages of Cheshire Life magazine.

The remarkable Jimmie Charles, stalwart player, committee member, historian and librarian of Foden's Band has been attracting the attention of a new audience following his recent 80th birthday.

Not only was the landmark celebrated by a new work written for him by composer and friend Andy Scott, but he is also to be featured in a forthcoming issue of 'Cheshire Life'.

Select company

The monthly magazine has in recently featured articles on everyone from comedian Jason Manford and ex Slade rock star Noddy Holder to pop icon Harry Styles and the Earl of Grosvenor.

Jimmie, Andy and Band Manager Mark Wilkinson recently headed out for a photoshoot with the Mayor of Sandbach, Cllr Ann Nevitt, which will now be featured in a forthcoming issue.

Musical tributes available

There has also been a great response to Andy's solo 'Of Good & Pure Souls' which is now available in two versions through he is website Astute Music.

One is the original for cornet and piano accompaniment which Mark can be heard playing on a demo recording with pianist Wendy Nugent, and the other is the solo cornet and brass band arrangement that Jim Fieldhouse has just completed.

To find out more and purchase, go to: https://www.astute-music.com/#/

