North West bands combine for Brassed Off reprise

Wingates and Eagley Bands will join forces for a new run of the hit stage play.

Brassed Off
  The two bands will join forces for a second time for the reprise of the stage show

Wednesday, 03 July 2024

        

Wingates and Eagley Bands will join forces later this year to tread the boards for the latest production of the stage show of the hit film 'Brassed Off!'.

It will open the Autumn season at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton and will be the second time that the bands have collaborated on it, formerly doing so in 2014.

Additional banding talent will be taking the stage in the form of Hannah Woodward, formerly of Kirkbymoorside Town Brass Band, who will be playing the part of flugel playing Gloria.

Delighted

Speaking about their involvement Wingates Band said: "We're delighted to be invited back to perform 'Brassed Off' again.

The show depicts so many gritty, funny and emotive themes of banding and community life and the music is hugely enjoyable to play and listen to."

Thrilled

Meanwhile, Eagley added: "We are also thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity once again. Several of the members played in the Octagon's 2014 production and still say it is one of their banding highlights."

Brassed Off plays at the Octagon Theatre Bolton between Thursday 5th and Saturday 28th September.

        

