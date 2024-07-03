                 

*
Bright lights and Hollywood blockbusters in Sunderland

The EverReady Band is building an exciting concert link to a new audience in the heart of Sunderland.

EverReady
  The presentation on the evening included plenty of bright lights to go with the great music

Wednesday, 03 July 2024

        

The EverReady Band has followed its successful James Bond themed concert in July with another musical link to the widescreen glories of Hollywood.

This time they returned to The Fire Station arts venue in Sunderland for a 'Williams v Zimmer' evening of musical entertainment under the baton of Chris Shanks.

Once again the event attracted a wide ranging audience — from families and youngsters through to brass band aficionados and plenty of first timers.

Guests

The presentation of music was enhanced by local filmmaker Django Zazou who also plays with Cockerton Band, whilst the guest stars for the night was the cooperation band Geneva Instruments flugel star Stephanie Kennedy, vocalist Caitlin Hedley and violinist Adam Nyberg.

All the greatest hits from the Hollywood multi-award winning composers were featured — from 'Star Wars' to 'Schindler's List', with the band delighted by the response from audience who were encouraged to send in social media messages.

We seem to found a fantastic new brass band audience right in the heart of Sunderland — one that expects great music and great entertainment to go with itEverReadyBand

New audience

Speaking about the success of the evening, band spokesperson Jillian Dixon told 4BR: "We seem to found a fantastic new brass band audience right in the heart of Sunderland — one that expects great music and great entertainment to go with it.

The response to the music making spoke for itself with a fantastic reaction after each piece and through the social media channels. Chris Shanks did a brilliant job putting it all together and our soloist were brilliant.

Our special thanks though to Django who really added a touch of Hollywood magic and to the staff at the venue who make it a great family event. We are now planning our return with something even bigger!"

        

