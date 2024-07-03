                 

News

Double Dutch for Welsh youth

A double sized National Youth Brass Band of Wales will be led by Dutch conductor Erik Janssen on its Summer course and concerts this year.

NYBBW
  Erik Janssen will lead the band on its residential course and concert tour

Wednesday, 03 July 2024

        

A double size of banding talent will meet later this month for the residential summer school course of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales.

Founded in 1982, the band continues to work with leading conductors, with Erik Janssen, the Musical Director of Brass Band Schoonhoven following in the recent footsteps of Paul Holland, Philip Harper, Ian Porthouse and Tom Davoren.

Intense rehearsals

The 55 strong band will undertake a week of intensive rehearsals at Bangor University, before touring to three venues across the nation — at Bangor, St David's and Swansea.

The band has already enjoyed a short two-day get together in Cardiff to put the foundations in place of a demanding programme of repertoire.

Back to strength

Matthew Jones, Senior Producer at National Youth Arts Wales told 4BR: "Like many bands, Covid has had a real impact on NYBBW, and on young people's lives more generally.

It's meant we couldn't recruit a double-band when we returned to residencies in 2022 and 2023 — but we'd always hoped that the band would grow back to double-strength as young people's lives began to return to normal."

Talent

He added: "We've auditioned a record number of musicians this year across our ensembles, resulting in a strong, talented band of young people.

This pool of fantastic young players is thanks to the dedication of Welsh bands since the pandemic, and through our partnerships with local music services and youth bands across Wales.

We know that in some parts of Wales, the recovery from the pandemic is slower — but we hope that this year's band will show that there are real signs of recovery, and a hugely talented group of young people who will help shape the future of Welsh banding. I can't wait to see the result of their hard work at our concerts."

We've auditioned a record number of musicians this year across our ensembles, resulting in a strong, talented band of young peopleMatthew Jones, National Youth Arts Wales

Concerts:


Friday 26th July
Prichard-Jones Hall, Bangor
7.30pm

Saturday 27th July
St David's Cathedral, Pembrokeshire (part of the Fishguard Festival of Music)
7.30pm

Sunday 28th July
The Great Hall, Swansea University
2.00pm

For tickets and more information, visit: www.nyaw.org.uk/whats-on

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Wales

