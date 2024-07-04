                 

Guildhall to host Young Artists Brass & Percussion open day

The Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London is set to host its annual open day for players aged 9-18.

Guildhall
  The event takes place at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama

Thursday, 04 July 2024

        

The Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London is holding its next Guildhall Young Artists (GYA) National Brass & Percussion Day on Sunday 14th July.

Starting at 10.00am (finishes around 1.30pm) it will be packed with attractions and artists to inspire the next generation of young performers with special guest trumpet star Mark Kavuma, jazz drummer Matt Skelton alongside guests from Kinetika Bloco.

Brass Bands England will be represented by the effervescent Paul Fisher at the event to ensure a strong banding presence, whilst there will also be a number of trade stands from leading specialists and retailers such as Bach and Phil Parkers.

Fun and friendly

Speaking about the event, Creative Director and Brass Coordinator Spencer Down told 4BR: "This is an open 'Play Day' day event aimed at youngsters aged 8 to 18 from Grade 3 ABRSM standard and above.

It is led by our great team of Guildhall tutors and special guests to support and develop emerging brass and percussion skills in a fun and friendly environment.

You can play alongside your friends and meet new ones, enjoy some amazing music, experience different styles of music and get top tips whilst having fun."

Artist leads

Leading the way will be composer, trumpeter, bandleader, and educator Mark Kavuma.

The Bach Artist is an influential figure equally at home performing at the cutting edge of the vibrant London nu-jazz scene as he is teaching and mentoring emergent talent in the community and in educational establishments.

Kinetica Bloco is a youth music charity with an exuberant mix of young brass and woodwind players, drummers, steel pan and dancers all in costume that according to critics "creates a unique new British Carnival sound".

GYA National Brass & Percussion Day


A play day for brass and percussion students
Date: Sunday 14th July 2024
10.00am — 1.30pm

Venue: Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Barbican London, EC2Y 8DT

Doors Open at 9:30am

Age: 9 -18
Approx standard: ABRSM Grade 3 standard and above.

Come along

Course Fee:

£30 per student
£20 if you are currently attending a Centre for Young Musicians or Guildhall Young Artist centre/ensemble.
£0 or pay what you can and come along (please enter any amount you are happy to pay)

Please sign up here:
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/guildhall-young-artists

        

