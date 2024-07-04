                 

Great Hall finale for IBBSS course

The Great Hall at Swansea University will host the International Brass Band Summer School's free Gala Concert next month.

IBBSS
  The course attracts delegates from across the banding world

Thursday, 04 July 2024

        

Delegates from around the banding world will soon be heading to Wales to enjoy the week long International Brass Band Summer School course in Swansea.

The course will conclude with a free Gala Concert at Swansea University's Great Hall on Friday 2nd August (7.00pm) conducted by Course Director, Prof Nicholas Childs.

Repertoire

It will feature repertoire that the delegates in the Symphony and Cardinal Bands have been working on during the week, including the marches 'Star Lake' and 'Goldcrest', the overtures, 'Morning, Noon and Night' and 'The Thievish Magpie' as well as Peter Graham's 'To Boldy Go'.

Massed band items will include the fun of 'Entry of the Gladiators' as well as the imperial sounds of Elgar's 'Pomp and Circumstance'.

Soloists

Featured soloists this year will be horn star Owen Farr, trombone virtuoso Brett Baker and the duetting principal cornets of Black Dyke and Cory, Richard Marshall and Tom Hutchinson.

Speaking about the finale, Prof Childs told 4BR: "It's wonderful that we have been able to return to the Great Hall — a fantastic venue that offers a great playing and listening experience."

He added: "I would personally like to thank our principal partner Geneva, as well as the continued support from World of Brass, Rath Trombones, Adams Percussion, Denis Wick, Prima Vista Music, Brass Band World, Kapitol Promotions, 7 Elements Global and The Nicola Morris Trust for ensuing that the IBBSS Course will once again show that it is the leading course in the banding world."

Concert details:

Gala Concert:
Friday 2nd August (7.00pm)
Great Hall
Swansea University Bay Campus,
Fabian Way,
Swansea
SA1 8EP

        

