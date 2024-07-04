Banner headlines hot off the press

TOR Banners is making a mark on both sides of the Atlantic with its products.

TOR Banners, a specialist division of AB Print Group Ltd based in Batley in West Yorkshire is continuing to make a significant impression with its products in the musical market place.

The manufactures of band leisure wear, promotional merchandise, music stand banners and much more has recently provided bands on either side of the Atlantic Ocean with brand new stand banners.

South coast and Florida coast

The banners have been made on their specialist machines for Plymouth City Brass and Citrus Brass of the Salvation Army in Florida.

Plymouth City recently took the decision to change their name from Soundhouse Brass with the new stand banners part of their rebranding process, whilst Citrus Brass is part of the Salvation Army's organisation in its Florida Division.

Global appeal

A spokesperson for the company told 4BR: "Our business has a growing appeal to organisations across the world with Plymouth Brass and Citrus Brass in Florida the latest bands to work with us.

They added: "We are proud of our UK based heritage but our outlook of global. If your band wishes to benefit form our expertise and outstanding customer service just get in touch and we can start adding yet more satisfied customer to our global CV."

To find out more go to:

Contact: 01924 473481



https://link.edgepilot.com/s/78d217c9/XOlSq7KrMEOi5WijQf29RA?u=http://www.our-catalogue.com/ABPG/



https://link.edgepilot.com/s/7cd8016e/mDDzjFjFn0_Vj4lQUmlxGw?u=http://www.salescat.co.uk/abprint/