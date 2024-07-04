                 

*
banner

News

Banner headlines hot off the press

TOR Banners is making a mark on both sides of the Atlantic with its products.

TOR Banners
  The company has just made banners for bands in the UK and USA

Thursday, 04 July 2024

        

TOR Banners, a specialist division of AB Print Group Ltd based in Batley in West Yorkshire is continuing to make a significant impression with its products in the musical market place.

The manufactures of band leisure wear, promotional merchandise, music stand banners and much more has recently provided bands on either side of the Atlantic Ocean with brand new stand banners.

South coast and Florida coast

The banners have been made on their specialist machines for Plymouth City Brass and Citrus Brass of the Salvation Army in Florida.

Plymouth City recently took the decision to change their name from Soundhouse Brass with the new stand banners part of their rebranding process, whilst Citrus Brass is part of the Salvation Army's organisation in its Florida Division.

Global appeal

A spokesperson for the company told 4BR: "Our business has a growing appeal to organisations across the world with Plymouth Brass and Citrus Brass in Florida the latest bands to work with us.

They added: "We are proud of our UK based heritage but our outlook of global. If your band wishes to benefit form our expertise and outstanding customer service just get in touch and we can start adding yet more satisfied customer to our global CV."

To find out more go to:

Contact: 01924 473481


https://link.edgepilot.com/s/78d217c9/XOlSq7KrMEOi5WijQf29RA?u=http://www.our-catalogue.com/ABPG/

https://link.edgepilot.com/s/7cd8016e/mDDzjFjFn0_Vj4lQUmlxGw?u=http://www.salescat.co.uk/abprint/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

TOR Banners

Banner headlines hot off the press

July 4 • TOR Banners is making a mark on both sides of the Atlantic with its products.

Ambassadors

National Youth Ambassadors set to inspire next generation

July 4 • Over 3,000 children will be inspired by the Ambassador Ensemble of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain on their forthcoming education tour to Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

IBBSS

Great Hall finale for IBBSS course

July 4 • The Great Hall at Swansea University will host the International Brass Band Summer School's free Gala Concert next month.

Gareth Sykes

Sykes takes lead at GT Group Peterlee

July 4 • Gareth Sykes has been appointed as the new Musical Director of the GT Group Peterlee Band in the North of England.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'New Directions'

Sunday 7 July • St Saviours Church, St Georges Square, London SW1V 3QW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 7 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Harlow Brass Band - CHURCH FUNDRAISING OUTDOOR CONCERT

Sunday 7 July • St Mary's Church at Matching, Harlow CM17 0QZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan B Band

Sunday 14 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - QUIZ NIGHT

Friday 19 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Band . Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan. WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Elland Silver Band

July 3 • Are you a talented percussionist looking for a challenge? We're seeking an additional percussionist to play with us at the Dr Martin & Scottish Open Contests. We've also got a great line up of concerts planned in 2025 to celebrate our 175th Anniversary

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

July 1 • Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band are seeking Bass (Eb and Bb) and trombone players to join our 3rd section band.. We are a friendly group with a good variety of events planned throughout the year.. Come down and give us a go!

Harlow Brass Band

July 1 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top