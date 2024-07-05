                 

*
banner

News

Birthday thanks and future delight for Denis Wick

The founder of the iconic manufacturing company has just celebrated his 93rd birthday boosted by further boosts in growth.

Denis Wick
  Denis Wick is enjoying his retirement living in Bournemouth

Friday, 05 July 2024

        

Denis Wick, the legendary founder of the iconic mouthpiece and brass products company, is still working his way through the congratulations and best wishes received from friends and well-wishers from across the musical world following his 93rd birthday.

Overwhelmed

A spokesperson for the company told 4BR: "Denis who now lives in Bournemouth has been overwhelmed with the responses.

He will endeavour to respond to as many people as possible but wished to take the opportunity to thank everyone who thought of him and wished him well on his 93rd birthday."

Denis also took the opportunity to thank the worldwide musical community for their continued support of the company which he started in 1968.

Company growth

The spokesperson added: "Denis continues to be delighted by the growth of a company that now connects with players of all abilities and ages across the world.

The company has seen impressive growth over the past year making as many mouthpieces in the first 6 months of 2024 as was the case for the whole of the previous year.

Mute production has also increased by around 33% and the company has worked through a series of product updates and improvements to maintain its place as the leading company of brass instrument accessories."

Denis also took the opportunity to thank the worldwide musical community for their continued support of the company which he started in 19684BR

New products

They added: "Further announcements will take place on some exciting new products in 2025 to ensure that the customers Denis first inspired from 1968 onwards are joined by many more in time for his 94th birthday next June."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBW

Brass Band World magazine: June edition out now

July 5 • The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out and packed with all its regular features.

CD Arnold

Malcolm Arnold CD now available for pre-order

July 5 • The eagerly anticipated new Foden's release of the music of Malcolm Arnold can now be pre-ordered prior to its release later this month.

Denis Wick

Birthday thanks and future delight for Denis Wick

July 5 • The founder of the iconic manufacturing company has just celebrated his 93rd birthday boosted by further boosts in growth.

Murley

Teers no fears for Murley

July 5 • Kevin Teers is the new conductor of Murley Silver Band.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'New Directions'

Sunday 7 July • St Saviours Church, St Georges Square, London SW1V 3QW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 7 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Harlow Brass Band - CHURCH FUNDRAISING OUTDOOR CONCERT

Sunday 7 July • St Mary's Church at Matching, Harlow CM17 0QZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan B Band

Sunday 14 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - QUIZ NIGHT

Friday 19 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Band . Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan. WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

July 5 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

July 5 • Due to impending relocation, our Championship Section band requires a Percussionist. With a varied programme of events, rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom under MD Brad Turnbull.

Elland Silver Band

July 3 • Are you a talented percussionist looking for a challenge? We're seeking an additional percussionist to play with us at the Dr Martin & Scottish Open Contests. We've also got a great line up of concerts planned in 2025 to celebrate our 175th Anniversary

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top