Birthday thanks and future delight for Denis Wick

The founder of the iconic manufacturing company has just celebrated his 93rd birthday boosted by further boosts in growth.

Denis Wick, the legendary founder of the iconic mouthpiece and brass products company, is still working his way through the congratulations and best wishes received from friends and well-wishers from across the musical world following his 93rd birthday.

Overwhelmed

A spokesperson for the company told 4BR: "Denis who now lives in Bournemouth has been overwhelmed with the responses.

He will endeavour to respond to as many people as possible but wished to take the opportunity to thank everyone who thought of him and wished him well on his 93rd birthday."

Denis also took the opportunity to thank the worldwide musical community for their continued support of the company which he started in 1968.

Company growth

The spokesperson added: "Denis continues to be delighted by the growth of a company that now connects with players of all abilities and ages across the world.

The company has seen impressive growth over the past year making as many mouthpieces in the first 6 months of 2024 as was the case for the whole of the previous year.

Mute production has also increased by around 33% and the company has worked through a series of product updates and improvements to maintain its place as the leading company of brass instrument accessories."

New products

They added: "Further announcements will take place on some exciting new products in 2025 to ensure that the customers Denis first inspired from 1968 onwards are joined by many more in time for his 94th birthday next June."