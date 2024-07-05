Brass Band World magazine: June edition out now

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out and packed with all its regular features.

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out and as usual it brings a comprehensive review of the global banding movement.

John Collins

This month there are main features on the growing success of Oldham Band (Lees) inspired by their conductor John Collins, as well the 2024 International Trombone Festival in Forth Worth in Texas.

There are articles of the iconic Whit Friday contests as well as the remarkable heritage skills of bespoke brass and percussion instrument makers and repairers such as JHS Odyssey and its designer Peter Pollard and the legendary Denis Wick and his company.

Major reports

There are reports from major UK events such as Whit Friday and the Brass Band Conductors' Conducting Competition and reviews of the latest recordings and music.

There are also the latest contest news and announcements from bandrooms across the globe and regular features such as the BBW Castaway Steve 'Weenie' Jones of Cory and percussionist, conductor and composer Andrea Price.

There is a chuckle with Robert Nesbitt and his 'And Another Thing' page and plenty of other features to enjoy.

Get your copy

To get your copy go to: https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/