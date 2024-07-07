                 

New look to 2025 Elgar International Festival of Brass

Black Dyke, Cory and Foden's will be joined by Septura Brass at a new venue at Malvern Theatres.

Elgar Festival
  The event will be hosted at the Malvern Theatres complex

Sunday, 07 July 2024

        

4BR has been informed that following the success of the inaugural Elgar International Festival of Brass in Bromsgrove, next year's event will take place at a new venue at Malvern Theatres.

Positive

Speaking about the decision, Festival spokesperson Carole Crompton said: "The feedback from the festival was so overwhelmingly positive from everyone who attended.

The decision to invite three world class bands who had the freedom to choose important and engaging repertoire was an incredible success."

The 2025 Festival will take place on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th June, at Malvern Theatre and will feature Black Dyke, Cory and Foden's Bands alongside an appearance from the acclaimed Septura Brass ensemble.

Recorded

The concerts will also be recorded for broadcast on the WobPlay recording platform.

The venue complex which was modernised in 1998 attracts over 300,000 visitors each year. It was recently announced that it was to gain 'Levelling Up' investment of £20million. Its theatre auditorium seats 800 people.

There is also a bar and restaurant and extensive space to accommodate sponsor trade stands and other attractions during the festival.

Perfect environment

Carole added: "Malvern Theatre gives us the perfect environment to allow our festival to grow, as does the appearances of Black Dyke, Cory and Foden's alongside Septura Brass."

It was also confirmed that a local community band will be invited to perform in the bandstand located within the theatre grounds on the Sunday between the performances of Black Dyke and Foden's.

Provisional timetable:


Saturday, 7th June
Malvern Festival Theatre (7.00pm)
Septura Brass

Sunday, 8th June
Malvern Festival Theatre
Cory Band (Noon)
Black Dyke Band (2.30pm)
Foden's Band (5.00pm)

For a virtual tour of the Malvern Theatre complex go to:
https://maps.app.goo.gl/ohh2jvTgV5DSuZnJ9?g_st=iw

        

