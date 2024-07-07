                 

Like hosting the Rolling Stones...

Black Dyke Band's recent trip to Switzerland was a dream come true for its organiser.

Black Dyke Band
  There were a number of gifts given and received by the band

Sunday, 07 July 2024

        

The organiser of Black Dyke Band's recent trip to Switzerland has told 4BR that the appearance of the National Champion was "like hosting the Rolling Stones".

The trip to perform at the Theatre de Beausobre in Morges had taken two years of preparation by Maxime Girod, President of Forum Venoge, with the occasion marked by the world premiere of a specially commissioned march appropriately entitled, 'Venoge' by Peter Graham.

The Venoge is a celebrated river beloved by the people of Vaud which has also inspired poetry and music.

Great ambition

Speaking to 4BR, Maxime said: "It has always been a great ambition to be able to invite Black Dyke Band to come to us.

When I was young, I heard the band on one of its earliest tours. I have been a fan ever since and so for me it was like inviting the Rolling Stones to play in our concert hall. It was a dream come true.

I cannot thank the band and Prof Nicholas Childs enough for the professional way in which they have worked with us so smoothly. The icing on the cake was to hear them give the world premiere of Peter Graham's wonderful new march."



Political appreciation

The event was also marked by a message of appreciation given by the Prefect of the Canton of Vaud.

Maxime added: "That was given on behalf of the regional government to endorse the importance of the visit. Afterwards they told me that the concert was 'extraordinary'.

The reception given to the performance of the march was heartfelt by us all: Each note, each melody reflected the very essence of this river, from its source at L'Isle to its mouth in majestic Lake Geneva. We cannot thank Peter for this wonderful musical gift."

        

