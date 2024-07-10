                 

Pershore enjoys premiere of Our Planet

Owen Farr and Tongwynlais Temperance Band gave the world premiere of Gareth Trott's 'Our Planet' suite inspired by Sir Richard Attenborough.

Tongwynlais
  Owen Farr was congratulated by Pershore Chairperson Chris License

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

        

A reported on 4BR Tongwynlais Temperance has given the world premiere of 'Our Planet', a new suite composed by Gareth Trott, inspired by the work of the veteran broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

It was one of the main attractions at the recent Pershore Midsummer Festival of Brass, which despite some changeable weather was once again a marked success.

Audiences

Part of Brass Bands England's 'Brass Band Week', over 30 bands and hundreds of visitors headed to the Worcestershire town to enjoy the performances from bands at Pershore Leisure Centre, St Andrews Gardens, The Angel Hotel as well as the town's historic Abbey.

Led by MD Owen Farr, Tongwynlais Temperance premiered the work for a large and receptive audience, and which included a video featuring Sir David Attenborough highlighting issues relating to the climate and the natural world.

Pleasure

Speaking about their premiere the band stated on their Facebook page that it was "a pleasure as always to perform at Pershore Midsummer Brass."

They added: "We were delighted to perform 'Our Planet' at the Angel Inn, followed by a set inspired by the work of Sergei Diaghilev in the beautiful Pershore Abbey. Big thanks and congratulations to the organisers on another brilliant event. Already looking forward to next year!"

The event also saw the launch of a new supporters 100 Club as well as a VIP membership scheme for the festival.

Promoters delight

Reflecting on the weekend, Pershore Midsummer Brass Chairperson Chris License told 4BR: "We're delighted that the event continues to be a popular in the banding calendar.

The feedback we have received regarding this year's changes has been very positive and we are grateful for the support of Pershore Town Council in providing St Andrews Gardens at such short notice.

As part of Brass Bands England's Brass Band week we are grateful for the support of their representatives and look forward to working with them to develop and secure the future of the event."

        

