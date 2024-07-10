                 

Richardson takes the helm at Market Rasen

The experienced Pete Richardson has become the new Musical Director of Market Rasen Band.

Market Rasen
  Pete Richardson comes to the band with a great deal of experience.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

        

Market Rasen Band has announced the appointment of Pete Richardson as their new Musical Director.

Pro career

He joins after enjoying a career as a professional trumpet player and Musical Director, including serving 13 years within the Royal Marines Band Service and The Royal Corps of Army Music, as well as later becoming Musical Director and lead trumpet Royal Caribbean International.

He now works as a freelance trumpet player although he has also enjoyed performance opportunities with the likes of Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery and YBS.

Great opportunity

Speaking about the appointment, Band Chairperson, Rob Tinker said: "It has been a great opportunity for the band to have someone like Pete take the baton.

With his previous experience, passion and drive we can move forward and achieve new goals. We all look forward to the future with him."

In response, Pete said: "I'm delighted to be taking the role. Conducting has always being a passion I've wanted to pursue, and this was the right opportunity to taker with both hands."

The first performance together will be on Saturday 13th July.

        

