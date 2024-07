The funeral details for the foremost brass band musician have been announced.

The funeral of David Read MBE, long regarded as the foremost brass band contest adjudicator, player, conductor and educator will take place at Huntingdon Crematorium (PE28 2NX) at 12 noon on Monday 29th July.

David Read MBE passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th June, aged 90.

The family have requested that if you wish to attend the service please confirm your attendance by contacting: sg.filter@gmail.com